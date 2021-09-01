Free Fire Max is now open for pre-registration

Garena released its battle-royale game Free Fire back in August of 2017 and it has since become one of the most played mobile games in the world. Besides being one of the most played games, it is also among the top battle royale games competing hard with the ever-popular PUBG Mobile.

While Garena has been pretty consistent in introducing new content in the game on a regular basis it has tried to keep the game as light as possible to ensure players with all kinds of devices can access the game. But it has now introduced what is a graphic intensive version of the game called Free Fire Max. And Garena has just started taking pre-registrations for Free Fire Max. Free Fire Max is set to be a standalone game set to be released globally soon.

What is Free Fire Max?

Free Fire Max is essentially the heavy-speced version of Garena Free Fire. It is set to offers players the same gameplay but with enhanced effects, animation, and graphics. Even though Free Fire Max and Free Fire will be separate games, the developer has confirmed that players of both the games will be able to play with each other, which means that it will support cross-play.

According to Garena players need not create new accounts when playing on Free Fire Max and can use their existing account to log in. The account data which includes the progress and in-game items will be synced across both the games.

Players all across the globe can head over to Google Play page of Free Fire Max and pre-register for the game right away. It will give users the option to immediately have the game downloaded whenever it is made available. Garena released a Free Fire Max Global Pre-Registration announcement trailer as well.

When will Free Fire MAX launch?

As for when Garena Free Fire Max will be launched, the company has not yet confirmed the exact date. But according to the FAQ page on the game on the company's website it will be releasing in a few weeks time. Hence we can expect the game to launch in September 2021 at the earliest although that is just speculation on our part and we would advise users to keep an eye out for the official announcement.