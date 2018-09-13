Google Docs just became smart enough to fix your grammar errors

Google Docs has always been a fairly competent, free alternative to Microsoft Word and now it’s getting a bit smarter with a grammar checker by way of Grammarly.

Grammarly, which spots typing and grammar errors as you type, is officially coming to Google Docs. The service has been in a closed beta for some time now, but now it’s coming to all Chrome users, with access rolling out in waves.

To get access you’ll first need to install Grammarly for Chrome and log into (or sign up for one) your account with the extension. Opening any document in Google Docs and checking for a Grammarly logo on the bottom right of your browser window will let you know if you’ve been given access.

Interestingly, it wasn’t too long ago when Google announced it was developing an AI-powered grammar checker of its own in that would have taken on Grammarly. We’re just glad that Google Docs is getting a more robust grammar and spelling checker.

Here are some other great Microsoft Office alternatives