Sony's E3 2014 press conference brings up new PS4 hardware. Well, a new color at least.

The console itself is all the same, but one version of the console now sports a creamy white shade on the outside.

Sony didn't offer details on the price of the standalone console, but it will be available as part of a bundle with the new Bungie Destiny game and a 30-day subscription to PS Plus.

The white PS4 plus Destiny will go on sale September 9.