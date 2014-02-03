Did Sony just confirm its PS4 virtual reality headset?

Until now, Sony has refused to say anything on the rumours of a PS4 virtual reality headset, but a key exec might have just spilled the beans.

John Smedley, president of Sony Online Entertainment, mentioned the existence of the headset during a Reddit Ask Me Anything interview, hinting that the Rift rival is more than speculation.

Speaking about Oculus Rift and other possible VR support for upcoming game Everquest Next, Smedley wrote: "Hearing good things about 2 competitors… one of which actually comes from Sony. So I'm thinking this is real and we may have our Snowcrash after all."

All eyes on Sony

Given that Smedley is president of SOE and all, there's a pretty good chance that he has knowledge of Sony's plans.

CVG got the inside word on the VR headset back in September last year but Sony has kept well and truly mum on the matter. Is it time for Oculus Rift to start upping the momentum?

Oh, and in case that Snow Crash reference went over your head – it's a nod to a Neal Stephenson book which describes a virtual reality-based internet called the Metaverse.

