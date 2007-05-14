Most wanted: the tech you're buying this week

To kick off our new weekly round-up of the top selling products, today we take a look at what's flying off the (virtual) shelves at Amazon.co.uk .

In the computing category, it seems we're either going for dirt-cheap Acer computers, or higher-end Apple gear. Apple unsurprisingly also tops the poll with portable media players, with the Apple iPod and Apple iPod nano models.

Sony leads the way in HDD recorders, as well as in the higher-end TV category with its 32-inch HD-ready Bravia LCD TV. Among the cheaper versions of HD-ready flat-screen TVs, Samsung had the clear lead at the time of writing.

The Nintendo Wii gaming console is still selling like hot cakes. Meanwhile, the best selling mobile phone is a low-end Nokia model which comes with included talk time.

The full list of Amazon best sellers, as of Tuesday 15 May:

Computing

Laptops

Above £500 Apple MacBook White (2GHz Intel Core 2 Duo, 1GB RAM, 80GB HDD, 13-inch TFT, SuperDrive) (£873.25)

Apple MacBook White (2GHz Intel Core 2 Duo, 1GB RAM, 80GB HDD, 13-inch TFT, SuperDrive) (£873.25) Below £500 Acer Aspire 5101AWLMi (AMD Turion MK-36, 512MB RAM, 120GB HDD, 15.4-inch TFT, Windows XP Media Centre Edition) (£384.82)

Desktops

Above £500 Apple iMac (Intel Core 2 Duo 1.83GHz, 512MB RAM, 160GB HDD, 17-inch TFT) (£679)

Below £500 Acer Aspire T180 (AMD Athlon 64 4000, 160GB HDD, Windows Vista Home Premium) (£280)

PDAs

Palm Z22 (£58)

HOME ENTERTAINMENT:

Flat panel TVs

Above £1,000 Sony KDL32D3000 - 32-inch widescreen Bravia HD Ready LCD TV with Freeview (£1,099)

Below £1,000 Samsung LE32R74BDX - 32-inch widescreen HD Ready LCD TV with Freeview (£499)

DVD players/ recorders

Above £250 Sony RDRHXD860S 160GB HDD HDMI DVD recorder (£300)

Sony RDRHXD860S 160GB HDD HDMI DVD recorder (£300) Below £250Sony RDRHXD560S 80GB HDD DVD recorder with Freeview (£239.98)

Games consoles/ handhelds

Nintendo Wii (including Wii Sports) (£240)

Gadgets:

Cameras

Above £250 Sony DSCT-100 (8.1 megapixels, 5x optical zoom, 3-inch LCD) (£274.93)

Sony DSCT-100 (8.1 megapixels, 5x optical zoom, 3-inch LCD) (£274.93) Below £250Fuji FinePix F40fd (8 megapixels, 3x optical zoom, 2.5-inch LCD) (£174)

Personal media players

Above £100 Apple iPod video 30GB black (£152.26)

Apple iPod video 30GB black (£152.26) Below £100Apple iPod nano 2GB silver (£86)

Mobile phones

Above £100 Samsung D900 - prepay mobile phone on Orange (£150)

Samsung D900 - prepay mobile phone on Orange (£150) Below £100Nokia 2310 Blue - prepay mobile phone on O2 (with £10 airtime included) (£30)

Satnav

Above £200 TomTom Go 910 with worldwide mapping (£296.45)

TomTom Go 910 with worldwide mapping (£296.45) Below £200TomTom One Great Britain GPS (£159.94)

