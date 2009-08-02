Slim PS3 shows up on German Amazon site

Is the PS3 about to get slimmer as well as cheaper?

Yesterday we saw how Sony has finally managed to push down the cost of building each PlayStation 3 console and today we have word on a possible new version.

The German Amazon website currently shows a peculiar listing for a 'PlayStation 3 Konsole slim', which clearly refers to a physically smaller version of the PS3.

Light on details

While the listing is incomplete and devoid of any real details, it seems plausible in light of the entirely commonplace progression towards smaller components.

Moreover, Sony has historically always moved its games hardware into smaller, slimmer versions when the technology allowed it.

Via Engadget