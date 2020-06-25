Galaxy Z Flip 5G likely to launch in China - surfaces on TENAA

Samsung has all but confirmed the existence of the Galaxy Z Flip 5G as the company’s Korean website has listed the device on its support page. A device with a similar model number has also appeared on TENAA revealing key specifications of the device. This makes the launch of the handset very likely in the coming days, especially in China.

While the Korean support page , having the model number F707N, is devoid of any info, the listing on TENAA, the Chinese certification authority, has something in store for us. The clamshell device listed on TENAA has a model number SM-F7070 which is one of the model numbers that the device was earlier rumoured to sport.

The listing says the device will measure 167.3×73.6×7.2(mm) and sport a dual 2500mAh and 704mAh batteries. This is slightly lowered compared to the earlier launched Galaxy Z Flip 4G . It is listed with support for NSA/SA 5G bands which is no brainer

(Image credit: TENAA)

The listing also mentions that the device will have a secondary 1.05-inch screen which is a slight downgrade from the 1.01-inch on the predecessor. While the TENAA listing uncovers only a few details, a tipster in China has already leaked key specifications of the device.

According to him, the Z Flip 5G will boast a bigger 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2636x1080 pixels. The device will be powered by the Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865+ SoC that is yet to be announced.

Interestingly enough, the tipster has said that the newer Z Flip 5G will have the same resolution of 300x112 pixels like the 4G variant albeit being a bit smaller. He has also said that Samsung will bump up the selfie camera to a 12MP shooter while the rear dual-camera setup would be a combination of 12MP and a 10MP sensor.