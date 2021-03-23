Galaxy Racer wins Free Fire India Championship (FFIC) 2021 Spring

The first major India tournament for Garena Free Fire, which is the Free Fire India Championship (FFIC) 2021 Spring is now concluded and Team Galaxy Racer has been crowned victorious.

Team Galaxy Racer with captain VasiyoCRJ, Golden, BarcaBoi, Aman, and MaryX scored 70 points to beat out Team Chaos who scored 68 points and Team Elite who scored 67 points. Galaxy Racer has been awarded prize money of Rs 35,00,000 out of a prize pool of Rs 75,00,000.

(Image credit: Garena)

Team Galaxy Racer will now get a chance to represent India at the upcoming Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore which is set to take place in May. The qualifying teams for the tournament were divided into two groups.

Group A had Sixth Sense and Total Gaming, Group B had Team Elite and Captains while Group C had Survivor 4AM and Team Chaos. Besides these six other teams booked their spots in the Grand Finals after navigating through the Play-Ins on 14 March. Galaxy racer was part of this group along with AFF Esports, Last Breath, LVL Iconic, Nemesis, and Team D Esports.

Garena had announced earlier in its roadmap for India in 2021 that it wants to ensure a cadence of one major tournament per quarter. This way it wanted to ensure a steady pipeline of esports events in India throughout the year. The tournaments are open to all teams and players, regardless of level and background.

With PUBG Mobile gone Garena Free Fire has managed to grow its viewership in India. According to a recent report, with the ban of PUBG Mobile in September, Garena Free Fire managed to grow its Hindi language viewership to 6.81% and 9.9% in December of last year. This is huge growth compared to only 0.39% back in August 2020. But its viewership in Hindi is still nowhere close to the viewership in other languages which is what helps it take on PUBG Mobile.