Galaxy Fold 2 could land a lot later than the Samsung Galaxy Note 20

The Galaxy Fold 2 could be even more expensive than the original Fold (above)

We’re expecting Samsung to announce the Galaxy Fold 2 alongside the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 range in August, but you could be waiting a lot longer than that to actually buy it, and it’s likely to be a lot more expensive than the Note 20 too.

According to @Ricciolo1 (a leaker with a solid track record), the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 won’t be available until the end of September at the earliest – and possibly later. This is supposedly thanks to complications caused by Covid-19, and it’s broadly in line with other leaks.

The source also claims that the Galaxy Fold 2 will cost around 2000 euros (roughly $2,260 / £1,800 / AU$3,240), which would potentially make it even more expensive than the original Samsung Galaxy Fold in some regions, although price conversions are unlikely to be exact, so the final price might be similar to the $1,980 / £1,900 / AU$2,900 original.

1 more thing... *2000 eur + Galaxy Fold 2 , WON'T be available till end of september ... (maybe later) due to covid19 !#markmywords*let's see how long it takes to steal my information and someone else take the credit ... pic.twitter.com/v2eE1VNrHpJuly 5, 2020

Elsewhere, MySmartPrice has spotted a listing for the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 on China’s 3C certification website. This is an organization that a phone would have to be certified by before being sold in China, so the details it has are likely to be correct.

The listing doesn’t reveal much, but does include confirmation that the phone will unsurprisingly support 5G, though we have previously heard that there might be both 4G and 5G versions. The listing also points to 25W fast charging, which would be an improvement on the 15W charging of the original Galaxy Fold, but still wouldn’t be as fast as some phones.

Of course, everything should be taken with a pinch of salt for now, especially the price and release date leaks, as it’s not clear where the leaker got that information.

With any luck we’ll have all the official Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 details before too long, if it is announced in August, but it sounds like it might be a while longer before you can buy it.

Via PhoneArena