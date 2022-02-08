Freedom Fight, from the maker of The Great Indian Kitchen, gets OTT release date

Audio player loading…

The Malayalam movie The Great Indian Kitchen was in the top-5 films list of critics and fans alike in 2021. The film made such a telling point about how women in many households in India are tied to the yoke of the kitchen due to male patriarchy. It was a message movie without even once being preachy or loud. It was lucid and held your attention all through as any work of good art should. So when the director of such an acclaimed work announced a new project, everyone took notice.

Jeo Baby, the director in question, is the one who has brought together four other directors, to make the five-story anthology Freedom Fight. This Malayalam anthology series, skipping its theatrical run, will stream directly on SonyLive from February 11.

Jeo Baby feels OTT release is a plus

The anthology boasts of a stellar cast including Rajisha Vijayan, Srinda, Kabani, Jeo Baby, Rohini, Joju George, Unni Lalu, and Sidhartha Siva, among other.

The directors besides Jeo Baby involved in the project are: Kunjila Mascillamani, Akhil Anilkumar, Jithin Issac Thomas, and Francies Louis.

As can be gauged from the anthology's title, the stories theme are pivoted on the idea of freedom. The stories would also be women-centric as their freedom is the one under a cloud in a society like India's.

Even though theatres have reopened, and films are opting for them, Jeo Baby and his team has gone ahead for OTT unveiling.

Jeo Baby was recently quoted as saying: "The biggest positive of OTT release is that the movies with quality and relevant content are widely discussed even outside Kerala."

He opined that if The Great Indian Kitchen had released in theaters, it would have been a failure because it’s mainly men who go to theatres. "I don’t think many men would want their wives or daughters to watch The Great Indian Kitchen," he said.

SonyLIv, which is improving its slate of content from South India, seems to have another winner after its last Malayalam release Bhoothakalam also received plaudits.

