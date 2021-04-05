Free Fire OB27 Advance Server APK download link is live for Android devices

Garena's Free Fire has a new beta update out which can currently be downloaded by players. This new update brings new content to the game which will be effectively added to the main server when this update hits it.

Like most games Free Fire pushes out its upcoming updates in the beta form to its advanced server in order to smooth out any bugs and changes that the new content and the update needs. And the upcoming update to the advanced server in this case is the Free Fire OB27, which can currently be downloaded on Android devices.

Free Fire OB27 Advance Server APK: How to download

While the beta update can be downloaded by everyone who have been invited to the program, but it is limited to Android devices. Here are the steps that one has to follow to get the beta version of the game running on one's Android devices.

The link to the Free Fire Advanced server can be found on the official website, hence open up the website on a browser.

Here users have to log into the website using their Facebook ID in order to be redirected to the download section.

Once the login is done and the user is redirected to the download page, tap on the download to begin the process.

Once the APK is downloaded, begin the installation process by allowing the browser as a source.

Run the game and use the activation code that was received with the invite to get access.

During the last update Garena Free Fire got a crossover event with Attack of Titan. The Attack on Titan in-game content, included a new special game mode as well. Players go to battle in Attack on Titan’s trademark style through in-game costumes items inspired by the series. These included the iconic uniform of the Survey Corps from the series. The costumes had the division’s Wings of Freedom insignia displayed on the jackets and was available in both the male and female variants.