Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2017: The best discounts and offers

Flipkart, India's largest e-commerce store is at it once again. As we all know, festive fever is on rise and it's that time of the year when Indians loosen their purse strings and go on a shopping spree to make the most out of this season of Navratri, Dussehra and Diwali.

Realising the demand of the consumers, major e-commerce giants like Amazon, Flipkart and PayTm have begun their sales early this year with some alluring discounts and offers on variety of products ranging from electronics, household items, apparels, mobile phones and more. While Amazon is preparing for its Great Indian Festival sale from September 21-24, Flipkart is also on a roll to warm up before the festive season kicks off. Flipkart announced another installment of its Big Billion Days sale from September 20-24.

Like always, there will be thousands of products on sale where you'll have to hunt for the best deals of your need. But no, wait, here we are again to help you get the best deals across various categories. From smartphones, laptops to washing machines and refrigerators, we will be keeping an eye on the best deals out of all.

So before we get on the deals, here's what you should know about the Flipkart's Big Billion Day's sale.

What is Flipkart's Big Billion Day sale?

Seven years after Flipkart came into existence, the e-commerce giant held its first one-day sale event on October 6, 2014— The Big Billion Day. The company claimed that they sold over 500,000 mobile handsets, 500,000 clothes and shoes and 25,000 television sets within hours of opening its discounted sale at 8 AM. After the success of its 2014 Big Billion Sale, Flipkart commenced another Big Billion Sale, where it reported that they saw a turnover of $300 million in gross merchandise volume.

Following the success of the Big Billion Day, Flipkart continued to hold the event multiple times. This year as well, Flipkart aims to make the most out of the opportunity against Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale. While some offers are already revealed, we still need to see what surprises are hidden for the actual sale day.

When is the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale?

Flipkart has kicked off its Big Billion Day sale on September 20, which will last up to September 24. However, Flipkart will be making the electronic, mobile and laptop deals live on September 21. On September 20th, you'll find deals on white goods, fashion and lifestyle along with furniture and household goods.

September 20 will also be the day when Amazon will reveal its exclusive deals for Prime members during its Great Indian Festival. All the deals for non-Prime members will go live on September 21, so the real battle will begin on that day.

Big Billion Days was one of the major turning points when it comes to Flipkart's journey and this time also, the home-grown e-commerce giant is betting big on numbers. So you can naturally expect some great deals coming your way.

What's on sale?

Top 10 mobile phone offers on Flipkart Big Billion Day sale

Buy Redmi Note 4 64GB @ Rs 10,999 on Flipkart (Save Rs 2,000)

The highest selling phone of 2017 is now available with a discount of Rs 2000 on Flipkart. It was launched at Rs 12,999 but during the special festive sale, you can grab it for just Rs 10,999. It's a deal har to miss.

Buy iPhone 7 32GB @ Rs 38,999 on Flipkart (Save Rs 17,201)

While Apple is preparing to bring the new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus in India, the predecessor iPhone 7 has seen a thick price cut on the MRP. The iPhone 7 is now available for Rs 38,999 on Flipkart, while it was launched at 56,200.

Buy Samsung Galaxy S7 @ Rs 29,990 on Flipkart (Save Rs 17,010)

Samsung launched Galaxy S7 in 2016 at Rs 47,000 but for the first time in India, the smartphone is going on sale at just Rs 29,990. The phone comes with a powerful processor and a great camera for low light pictures. This is one of the fines mobile deals on Flipkart.

Buy Lenovo K8 Plus 32GB @ Rs 8,999 on Flipkart (Save Rs 2000)

Lenovo recently launched the K8 Plus in India at Rs 10,999 and nearly a month after its launch, you are getting a great deal on the phone. It is one the best phones in the budget category. If you are looking for a phone with dual camera capability under a budget, then this is the only phone you can look out for.

Buy Moto G5 Plus 32GB @ Rs 12,999 on Flipkart (Save Rs 3000)

Lenovo recently added Moto G5S Plus and Moto G5S to its G-series of phones. With the new additions, Moto has announced discount on its most popular phone and dropped the price of the Moto G5S to Rs 12,999. The phone is among the best sellers in its range.

Buy Moto C Plus @ Rs 5,999 on Flipkart (Save Rs. 1000)

Moto's latest budget offering is now up at even lower price. The Moto C Plus was launched at Rs 6,999 but during the Big Billion Days, the phone will be selling for at a flat discount of Rs 1000.

Buy LeEco Le Max 2 @ Rs 11,999 on Flipkart (Save Rs 6,000)

LeEco Le Max 2, the phone with 4GB of RAM and Snapdragon 820 is a great deal for those who want a powerpacked performance at a reasonable price. However, we don't highly recommend this phone but at this price, it is a good deal.

Buy Smartron srt.Phone 64GB @ Rs 9,999 on Flipkart (Save Rs 5,000)

A phone from truly Indian tech brand that is based out of Hyderabad. This phone was dedicated to Sachin Tendulkar and comes with a promising set of specifications for its price. If you want a phone that can get you through all the daily tasks with an ease, this one is quite a suitable choice for you.

Buy Asus Zenfone 3 Laser @ Rs 10,999 on Flipkart (Save Rs 5000)

Asus launched its Zenfone 3 series last year but there were only few phones that received a warm response from the consumers. One of them was the Zenfone Laser 3, which seemed a little overpriced in the beginning but the company is now selling it for just Rs 10,999.

Buy Sony Xperia XA1 @ Rs 15,990 on Flipkart (Save Rs 5000)

Flipkart is offering huge discount on Sony Xperia XA1. The phone comes with a MediaTek Helio P20 processor and 3GB RAM. It is a good option for those who prefer quality over quantity, as the phone comes with a neat Sony UI along with great camera capabilities, but if you compare it with the competition then it may fall short in terms of power.

What are the bank offers on Flipkart Big Billion Day sale?

For the first time, Flipkart has come up with an offer where consumers can opt for EMIs on debit cards across top banks in India. Moreover, below are some bank offers:

Extra 10% off with SBI Debit and Credit Cards

10% Cashback on payments through PhonePe

Extra 5% off on Axis Bank Buzz Credit Cards

The e-commerce giant is also offering a new feature on its mobile app for customers. You can check it out here.

Some of the best Flipkart Big Billion Days deals on Tv's and Appliances

Buy Vu 32-inch HD ready TV at Rs 11,999 @ Flipkart (save Rs 3,999)

This TV sells for Rs 16,000, so you’re saving quite some cash here. This is a HD ready TV, which means you can get a lot more done than on a conventional TV. You can also get upto ₹8,000 off on exchange and an extra 10% off using the bank offer.

Buy LG 43-inch Full HD LED Smart TV at Rs 36,999 @ Flipkart

Flipkart is offering a discount of nearly Rs 11,000 here, which is quite a lot. As for the TV itself, it uses LG’s proprietary TV operating system, webOS. The TV also supports Miracast, allowing you to stream contents of your smartphone directly to the television.

Buy Bosch 7kg fully automatic washing machine @ Rs 26,999 on Flipkart

If you are in t buy a high-end washing machine for the best price, here's one of the sweetest deals you could find on the internet today. This fully automatic machine from Bosch is available at 37% discount, that chops off Rs 10,000 off its original price. Moreover, you can avail the additional bank offers to further sweeten the deal.

Buy IFB 6kg fully automatic front load washing machine @ Rs 19,499 on Flipkart

If you are short on budget and still need a washing machine that can take care of all your needs having all the necessary features like fully automatic front load washing, then this is a great option. Flipkart is offering Rs 3501 off with up to Rs 4000 off on exchange, plus additional bank discounts.

Buy Haier 6kg fully automatic top load washing machine @ Rs 10,999 on Flipkart

Coming to a more pocket friendly option in the fully automatic washing machine department, there's this amazing deal from Haier. The washing machine is originally priced at 15,990 and comes loaded with all the basic features. Get additional benefits on exchange and more to make this deal even more worthy.

Buy Noble Skiodo 32-inch HD ready LED TV @ Rs 9,999 (Save Rs 5,000)

One of the cheapest 32-inch HD ready TV deal on Flipkart. If you are looking for a budget, secondary LED panel for your home or office, this one is a real value for money deal. However, you cannot expect a lot from a TV of this price.

Buy Sony 32-inch KLV-32R302E HD ready TV @ Rs 22,499 (save Rs 4,401)

If you can leverage your budget for a better quality 32-inch LED TV, then Sony is the has a great option for you. This Sony TV is quite pricey but the quality you are getting is much better than brands like Skiodo and Vu.

How to get the best Flipkart Big Billion Days deals?

Tracking the best deals on Flipkart is quite simple, just keep following TechRadar to get the best deals sorted by category. By change we miss out on any deals that you wished to see, you can always refer the direct links in the beginning of this article.

As we all know, these sales attract massive attention and lakhs of orders are placed. Some fake vendors and scammers keep looking for a chance to con the customers through various unethical means. So make sure you buy products only from Flipkart authorised sellers, make sure to keep a complete record of your purchase and transactions, also do shoot a video while unpacking the product after delivery.

For more details on deals, you can also reach out to us on our Facebook page to get some help directly from the folks at TechRadar India.

Additionally, do not respond to emails and click links from shady sources as that could be a phishing attempt.

Happy festive shopping!