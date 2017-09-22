Flipkart Big Billion Days: best deals on earphones

Flipkart is currently hosting its popular annual event, The Big Billion Days sale. To celebrate the festive season in India, Flipkart is offering great deals and discounts across a range of products including mobiles, laptops, electronics, fashion and lifestyle among others.

While the sale began on September, Mobiles and Electronics went on sale today at 12AM and will be available up to September 24. In this post, we will cover some of the best earphone deals on Flipkart in the Big Billion Day Sale.

Check out some great deals on DSLR's, power banks and wearables offered by Flipkart.

boAt BassHeads 220 at Rs 499 @ Flipkart (save Rs 691)

The boAt BassHeads 220 are lightweight in-ear headphones that are available in two colour options. It comes with buttons that can be used to Play/Pause, Track Change and Answer/Hang-up Calls. It comes with a 3.5mm connector and a 1m cord. It is available for Rs. 499, after a discount of Rs. 691.

Skullcandy S2DUL-J448 at Rs 499 @ Flipkart (save Rs 600)

The Skullcandy S2DUL-J448 is an in-ear headphone that comes with a microphone, 1.2m cord and a 3.5mm connector. It is available in eight colour options at a price tag of Rs. 499, after a discount of Rs. 600.

Mi In-ear Headphones Basic at Rs 499 @ Flipkart (save Rs 100)

These headphones are from the Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi. They come with Aluminum body and a tangle free flat cable. It comes with a microphone, Play/Pause and Volume control buttons. For connectivity, it comes with a 3.5mm connector and a 1.25m cord. You can buy it for Rs. 499, after a discount of Rs. 100.

Skullcandy S2IKJY-528 Inkd at Rs 699 @ Flipkart (save Rs 1000)

The Skullcandy S2IKJY-528 Inkd is an in-ear headphone that comes with a microphone, Play/Pause button, 3.5mm connector and a 1.2m tangle free flat cable. It is available in six colour options for Rs. 699, after a discount of Rs. 1,000.

Sennheiser CX213 at Rs 699 @ Flipkart (save Rs 591)

The Sennheiser CX213 is an in-ear headphone and it comes with a light weight Canalphone design. It comes with a 3.5mm connector and a cable for connectivity. It is available for Rs. 699, after a discount of Rs. 591.

JBL T250SI at Rs 699 @ Flipkart (save Rs 1,800)

It is an over the head wired stereo headphone and comes with noise cancellation. It is lightweight and compact, making it portable. It comes with adjustable padded headband, which will ensure it is a good fit for everyone. It is available for Rs. 699, after a discount of Rs. 1,800.

Skullcandy S5LHZ-J576 at Rs 699 @ Flipkart (save Rs 1,300)

The Skullcandy S5LHZ-J576 is an over the head wired stereo headphone from Skullcandy and comes with a 3.5mm audio connector and a 1.2m cord. It is available in four colour options for Rs. 699, after a discount of Rs. 1,300.

Sony MDR-ZX310APBCE at Rs 749 @ Flipkart (save Rs 1,441)

The Sony MDR-ZX310APBCE is an over the head headphone from Sony that comes with Noise cancellation. It comes with a microphone, 30mm Dynamic Driver Unit, In-line Remote control, 3.5mm connector and a 1.2m cord. It is available for Rs. 749, after a discount of Rs. 1,441.

Motorola Pulse Max at Rs 799 @ Flipkart (save Rs 1,700)

The Motorola Pulse Max is an over the head headphone from Motorola and comes with Noise cancellation and a tangle resistant cable. It comes with a microphone, 3.5mm connector and a 1.2m cord. It is available in Black and White colour options for Rs. 799, after a discount of Rs. 1,700.

House of Marley Smile Jamaica EM-JE041-SB at Rs 999 @ Flipkart (save Rs 991)

The Jamaica EM-JE041-SB is an in-ear earphone made of hardwood and comes with Noise cancellation. It comes with a 3.5mm connector, microphone and a 1.3m woven tangle free cable. It is available for Rs. 999, after a discount of Rs. 991.

Skullcandy S2CDY-K477 at Rs 1,099 @ Flipkart (save Rs 1,400)

The Skullcandy S2CDY-K477 is an earbud and is designed to provide a powerful bass experience. It comes with a sweat-resistant and lightweight design along with StickyGels technology that makes the earbud 30% more secure when the user is sweating. It is available in three colour options for Rs. 1,099, after a discount of Rs. 1,400.

Sony MDR-XB450 at Rs 1,499 @ Flipkart (save Rs 691)

The Sony MDR-XB450 is an over the head headset that comes with Noise cancellation and Pressure Relieving Ear Pads. It comes with a 3.5mm connector and a 1.2m tangle free flat cord. The MDR-XB450 is designed to provide extra bass and comes in three colour options. It is available for Rs. 1,499, after a discount of Rs. 691.

JBL T450BT Wireless at Rs 2,499 @ Flipkart (save Rs 1,000)

The JBL T450BT Wireless is an over the head headphone and comes with Bluetooth support. It comes with a battery life of up to 11 hours and comes with call and music control buttons. It is available for Rs. 2,499, after a discount of Rs. 1,000.

boAt Rockerz 600 at Rs 2,989 @ Flipkart (save Rs 1,001)

The boAt Rockerz 600 is an over the head headphone that supports both wireless and wired usage. It comes with a battery life of up to 10 hours. For connectivity, it comes with Bluetooth and a cord. It comes with a microphone and buttons for controlling music and calls. It is available for Rs. 2,989, after a discount of Rs. 1,001.

JBL Synchros E40 BT at Rs 6,970 @ Flipkart (save Rs 2,020)

The JBL Synchros E40 BT is an over the head headphone from JBL and comes with Noise cancellation. It comes with Share Me technology, allowing you to share your content with another set of headphones. It comes with a battery life of up to 16 hours. It is available for Rs. 6,970, after a discount of Rs. 2,020.