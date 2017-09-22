Flipkart Big Billion Days 2017: Best deals and offers on Laptops

Flipkart Big Billions Days 2017 is live now with the greatest offers of the year. The sale which became grossly popular by offering unrealistic discounts on a wide range of products is back with some pretty exciting deals. In this article we will only talk about the best offers on laptops, and believe me, they are just unbelievable.

Among the plentiful discounts and deals available, we have handpicked the top ten laptops which offer you the best value for your money. From affordable budget notebooks to high-end gaming machines, we have the best of everything in our list.

Buy Lenovo Ideapad 110 (6th Gen Core i3, 4GB, 500GB, DOS) at Rs. 20,990 (Rs. 4000 off)

Power by the sixth generation Intel Core i3 processor, this Lenovo Ideapad will certainly not fell like a 20k laptop. Add to that 4GB of DDR4 RAM, this will handle your day to day work with ease. For the sake of comparison, similarly equipped notebooks cost upwards Rs. 25,000 in the offline market.

Dell Inspiron 3467 (6th Gen Core i3, 4GB, 1TB, Windows 10 Home) at Rs. 28,990 (Rs. 5000 off)

This is the perfect middle-class laptop for those who need Windows 10 preinstalled. The sixth generation Core i3 and 4 GB DDR4 RAM inside the Dell Inspiron 3467 will effortlessly suffice your daily needs. As an added bonus you shall also get a free license of Microsoft Office Home and Student 2016.

Lenovo IP 320E (7th Gen Core i5, 8GB, 1TB, DOS, 2GB DDR5 Graphics) at Rs. 35,990 (Rs. 6000 off)

Don’t underestimate by seeing its price, this Lenovo IP 320E is more capable than some laptops costing almost twice. The potent combination of 7th generation Intel Core i5 with 2GB DDR5 NVIDIA 940MX GPU makes this laptop a beast. Just replace the internal hard disk with an SSD and you will feel like using a high-end gaming notebook.

Acer E5 – 575 (7th Gen Core i5, 8GB, 1TB, DOS, 2GB DDR5 Graphics) at Rs. 34,990 (Rs. 3000 off)

This is basically same as the Lenovo IP 320E, but Rs. 1000 lesser. The 7th generation Intel Core i5 mated with 2 GB DDR5 NVIDIA 940MX makes the Acer E5 – 575 quite a powerhouse indeed.

Lenovo Ideapad IP 320 (7th Gen Core i5, 8GB, 1TB, Windows 10 Home, 2GB DDR5 Graphics) at Rs. 39,990 (Rs. 6000 off)

Installing an operating system along with the proper drivers can be a long and complicated process. Those who want to avoid the strenuous process can pay an extra Rs. 4000 and buy the Lenovo Ideapad IP 320, which is just the Lenovo IP 320 E with Windows 10 preinstalled.

Acer Aspire E5-575G (7th Gen Core i5, 8GB, 1TB, Windows 10 Home, 2GB DDR5 Graphics) at Rs. 39,398 (Rs. 3000 off)

Similar to the Lenovo Ideapad IP 320, this is the Windows 10 version of the Acer E5 – 575. Powered by the 7th generation Intel Core i5 CPU and DDR5 NVIDIA GPU, the Acer Aspire E5 – 575G is certainly a laptop to be aspired for.

Apple MacBook Air (5th Gen Core i5, 8GB, 128GB SSD, MacOS Sierra) at Rs. 51,990 (Rs. 9000 off)

This two-year-old MacBook Air is still one of the most sought-after MacBooks and that is purely because of its value for money. Even with the older 5th generation Intel Core i5, it can beat high-end Windows laptops when it comes to general usage. The main reason for this is its high-speed SSD and the magic of Apple’s MacOS. Normally sold for around Rs. 59,000 to Rs. 62,000 Flipkart is now offering the MacBook Air at just Rs. 49,990.

Lenovo IP 520 (7th Gen Core i5, 8GB, 2TB, Windows 10 Home, 4GB DDR5 Graphics) at Rs. 58,990 (Rs. 2000 off)

Even though the Lenovo IP 520 costs just above Rs. 50k, you may consider it as a high-end gaming laptop. With the latest 7th generation Intel Core i5 processor and a massive 4GB DDR5 NVIDIA 940MX GPU, this notebook can handle some demanding graphics-intensive tasks. You should not miss the enormous 2 TB hard disk which is packed inside the Lenovo IP 520.

Lenovo IP 520 (7th Gen Core i7, 8GB, 1TB, Windows 10 Home, 4GB DDR5 Graphics) at Rs. 62,990 (Rs. 2000 off)

This variant of the Lenovo IP 520 comes with the latest 7th generation Intel Core i7 processor and a gorgeous Full HD IPS display. For those who want productivity along in a premium package, you don’t need to look anywhere else.

MSI PL62 7RC-060XIN Gaming Laptop (7th Gen Core i7, 8GB, 1TB, DOS, 2GB DDR5 Graphics) at Rs. 68,990 (Rs. 2000 off)

MSI is well known for its flagship gaming laptops which can cost more than Rs. 1 lakh. However, the PL62 7RC-060XIN is priced at only Rs. 66,990 even though it packs some serious hardware. While other manufacturers use the low power version of Intel processors, this laptop sports the full-fledged quad-core Core i7 CPU. Thus, it is almost twice as fast as its rivals which pack the ultra-low power dual core i7 or i5 processors.

Do note that Flipkart is also offering an additional 10 percent discount if you use your SBI credit or debit cards.