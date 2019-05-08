Dyson expands its home and well-being portfolio for India with three new products

British home technology manufacturer Dyson has added three new products to its portfolio for the Indian market. It has launched a new iteration of the V10 cordless vacuum cleaner - the V11 Absolute Pro.

While the V11 Absolute Pro is a new iteration of an existing product line-up, there are two more fresh additions in Dyson's newfound well-being and personal care category; the LightCycle task light and the Pure Cool Me personal purifying fan.

The V11 Absolute Pro combines power and intelligence

Less than a year after launching the V10, the company has decided to upgrade its cordless stick vacuum. The V11 Absolute Pro is a more polished, feature-rich and meaningful version of its predecessor. It looks a lot like its predecessor but improves on some crucial areas like the battery and suction power.

The key highlight of the V11 is its new Digital Motor that contains a triple diffuser to reduce sound and vibrations. It ups the suction power of the V11 by 20% over the V10, while it still spins at a whopping 1,25,000 revolutions per minute.

Another innovation that makes its way to the V11 is its High Torque cleaner head with Dynamic Load Sensor (DLS) technology that has the ability to sense different surfaces. The cleaner head is said to be able to detect brush bar resistance up to 360 times a second. When used on different surfaces, it identifies the type of surface and sends the information to the microprocessor, which then adjusts the suction power to enhance performance and battery life without needing to change the head for different floor types.

In the design, there's a new meaningful addition in the form of a round LCD display on top of the vacuum head. The display shows real-time information of the remaining battery run time in three different modes - eco, auto and boost. Additionally, it displays maintenance alerts like filter cleaning reminder, airway blockage alert and also a visual demo of how to unblock the airway. There's also a button at the bottom of the LCD to switch between the three power modes.

It comes with several attachments which take care of almost every type of floor. Also, those who have the V10 can use the same attachments on this machine as well.

Air purification gets personal

Dyson also introduced it's very first personal cooling fan air purifier - Pure Cool Me in India. While it borrows the air filtration technology from Dyson's Pure line-up, the air projection is distinct and is designed specifically for personal use.

The Pure Cool Me is designed to be kept in your personal space, which is a hands distance. Meaning, you can keep it on your work table, kitchen shelf or next to your bed. It's lightweight design also makes it easy to move around the house, however, it's not meant to lug around wherever you sit.

There's a convex dome at the top of the machine creates a focused stream of air at adjustable speeds. Dyson is labeling it the Core Flow technology, where users also have control over the direction of the stream by adjusting the dome manually. Also, it allows 70-degree oscillation to further change the direction of the air flow.

"Inspired by the aerodynamic properties in the Harrier Jump Jet, Dyson engineers discovered that when two jets of air meet on a convex surface, they converge to create a high-pressure core and a focused stream of air," says Dyson about its Core Flow technology.

The air from the fan isn't just cooler than the atmospheric temperature, but it's also clean. The activated carbon and HEPA filter (high-efficiency particulate air) is claimed to capture 99.95% of ultrafine pollutants like pollen, bacteria, gases, and household fumes. It is said to capture particles as small as 0.1 microns.

Similar to most Dyson products that deal with air flow, the Pure Cool Me is also acoustically engineered to be as silent as possible. And lastly, the display has an ambient light sensor that adjusts the brightness of the screen as per the room lights. It gets really dim when it's dark so that the users aren't disturbed by the display.

It will be available in white/silver and black/nickel color.

The everlasting light

Last but the most interesting product in the list is Dyson Lightcycle task light. It's interesting because it's the first consumer-focused lighting product from Dyson and it's not your regular table lamp.

It is engineered to support your body clock with local daylight tracking that adjusts color temperature and brightness in relation to your local daylight. It uses time, date and location driven algorithm to calculate the two.

It also adjusts the light intensity, color depending upon your age, task and daily routine. Given that you feed this information in the Dyson Link app. The app also lets you have control over the light, set different modes (study, relax, precision, boost and more) as per the need. If you can't access the app, you can always rely on the physical slide touch control on the light.

As we mentioned, it focused on personal wellbeing and for that, the company has made sure your eyes don't suffer from low light, flicker or glare. The Dyson Lightcycle provides high-quality uniform light with more than 1000 Lux brightness, where glare protection and low optical flicker rate make it safer for your eyes.

To avoid fading and discoloration of LEDs due to heat, Dyson has used a vacuum-sealed copper heat pipe that dissipates the heat to keep the lights cool. This is a technology that's often used in satellites. Which ensures consistent color and brightness quality over 60-years (if used 8 hours a day).

Well-being comes at a cost

After taking an extensive demo of the Dyson products and understanding the brand philosophy, It's safe to say the company is working towards giving people a better and healthier life. But Dyson's innovations are exclusive, hence the products are usually priced high.

The cheapest among the three new products is the Dyson Pure Cool Me air purifier and fan at Rs 25,900. The Dyson Lightcycle task light is priced at Rs 39,900 and the Dyson V11 Absolute Pro vacuum is priced at Rs 52,900.

Availability

You can check out the products at Dyson demos stores in DLF Promenade, Select City Walk in New Delhi and VR Mall in Bengaluru, Dyson's official website, Amazon India. In-home Demo services are available in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, and Hyderabad, as well as at select Croma stores in Delhi NCR and Mumbai.

The Dyson Lightcycle will be available for purchase from May 15 onwards, the Pure Cool Me goes on sale from June 1 and the V11 will be available from May 8th.