Dizo GoPods, GoPods Neo true wireless earbuds launched in India

Dizo, the first brand under Realme’s Techlife ecosystem has expanded its audio line up with two new affordable true wireless earbuds.

The Dizo GoPods and Dizo GoPods Neo budget true wireless earbuds will go on sale in India next week. Along with the launch of these two TWS earbuds, Dizo also announced a beard trimmer and a hairdryer which, as you can expect, are just rebranded Realme trimmer and hairdryer.

Dizo GoPods specs, features, and price

The Dizo GoPods are true wireless earbuds with an in-ear style design along with a stem. It comes with Realme R2 audio chipset along with Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. It also comes with an active noise cancellation feature that is capable of cancellation up to 25dB. For audio, you get a 10mm Hi-Fi driver.

Further, the buds come with a 30mAh battery and the case is packed with a 400mAh battery. Once the buds and case are fully charged, the Dizo GoPods are rated to last up to 25 hours. A quick 10-minute charge will offer 2 hours of music play.

Other features include a dual-mic, ENC for calls, Bass Boost+, 88ms low-latency mode, transparency mode, Type-C charging port and IPX5 water resistance rating. If all the features sound familiar to you, that’s because the Dizo GoPods are based on the Realme Buds Air 2 which we had reviewed a few months ago.

The Dizo GoPods are available in Smoky Grey and Creme White colour options and they're priced at Rs 3,299. The first sale is scheduled for September 6. However, during the first sale, they are available for Rs 2,999.

The Dizo GoPods Neo specs, features, and price

The Dizo GoPods Neo is a rebranded Realme Buds Q2 which we have reviewed recently as well. The Dizo GoPods Neo is also a pair of true wireless earbuds but without a stem design. You get a 10mm dynamic driver on the earbuds and up to 25dB of ANC.

In terms of battery life, these buds are rated to last up to 28 hours with the case and up to 7 hours with just the buds. You can get up to 3 hours of playback with just a 10-minute charge. Other features include 88ms low-latency mode, Bluetooth 5.2, IPX5 rating, Realme link app, and transparent mode.

The Dizo GoPods Neo are priced at Rs 2,499 and they're available in Deep Blue and Aurora colours. During the first sale on September 10, you can grab the TWS for Rs 2,299.

The Dizo beard trimmer is priced at Rs 1,999 (Rs 1,699 during the first sale) and the hairdryer is priced at Rs 1,999 (Rs 1,499 during the first sale). Both the products will go on sale for the first time on September 4. You can find more details of the Dizo trimmer and hairdryer here .

