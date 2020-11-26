Diesel Fadelite smartwatch with Wear OS launched at Rs 21,995 in India

Diesel Fadelite is the latest smartwatch by a brand popularly known for its lifestyle products. The Diesel Fadelite smartwatch is now available in India. It was initially announced at CES 2020 earlier this year.

The Diesel Fadelite smartwatch tries to move over from its previous design language. The new Diesel smartwatch offers smaller form factor and also it is very light too. It also undercuts the Fossil Gen 5's price.

Diesel Fadelite specs and features

For starters, the Diesel Fadelite is powered by Google’s Wear OS which is quite rare these days for the Indian wearable market. Wear OS brings a host of goodness from Google ecosystem. With the smartwatch you can access Google Assistant, Google Fit, Google Pay, weather updates, and also since Wear OS watch, you will be able to respond to messages as well. Further, it is also capable of auto-installing apps like Spotify and more.

The watch comes in a sole 43mm case size with 1.19-inch screen size and 390 x 390 resolution. It comes in four colourways—red to black, black to clear, blue to clear, and all clear with an iridescent case. On the inside, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 which is not the latest but, a dedicated wearable chipset. This is paired with 512MB on RAM and 4GB of internal storage.

(Image credit: Diesel)

It is a touch screen smartwatch with plenty of watch faces options. It harnesses Bluetooth 4.2 and can be paired with an Android or iOS device using Wear OS by Google application. The watch is suitable for both men and women. The watch features stamped with the Diesel logo, the straps are made up of breathable material which inturn offers comfort fit.

The Diesel Fadelite feature a crown on the right side, which can be rotated to allow for easy scrolling of on-screen menus. It also gets a button which lets you launch into the app list, and then acts as a back button as you move through various menus and apps. It also features weather effects, interactive dial animations that show a range of real-time weather conditions and can update these based on your current location.

Other features include GPS tracking, Heart Rate monitoring, swim-proof design, notifications and replies, activity tracking, fast charging, and music control. The company claims that the watch could last for over 24 hours.

Pricing and availability

The Diesel Fadelite is priced at Rs 21,995 and available on Flipkart, Diesel stores and select offline stores.

