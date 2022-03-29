Dell's Alienware X15 R2, X17 R2 gaming laptops launched in India

Audio player loading…

To keep up with the competition, Dell has recently launched two new laptops in India - Alienware X15 and Alienware X17 R2. Both the laptops come with 12th Gen Intel Core processors paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080Ti.

Being gaming-focused devices, both the devices come with Alienware Cryo-Tech cooling technology to make sure that the machines don't get heated up while multitasking or running heavy games. The size of the display is different in both laptops.

Both the laptops offer five different performance modes for gamers - Full Speed, Balanced Mode, Cool Mode, Performance Mode, and Quiet Mode. The long gaming sessions on the laptops can be handled by the HyperEfficient Voltage Regulation.

The gamers can also personalize the LED lighting on their laptops with the AlienFX stadium lighting feature. The new laptops by Dell will be in direct competition with the Asus ROG and TUF laptops.

Alienware X series laptops pricing and availability

As of now, the Alienware X15 R2 laptop is priced at Rs 2,49,990. On the other hand, the Alienware X17 R2 laptop is available in the Indian market at a price of Rs 2,99,990. Both the laptops can be purchased via the Dell Exclusive Stores (DES), the official website of Dell, authorized Dell retailers, etc.

Alienware X series laptops specifications

Starting off with the Alienware X15 R2, it comes equipped with a 15-inch display with an FHD resolution. The laptop has a 360Hz refresh rate and another variant with QHD resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate.

The laptop is powered by Intel's 12th generation Core i7H or i9HK chipset along with an Nvidia GeForce RTX3080 TI graphics card. The laptop includes 32GB LPDDR5 RAM along with 4TV SSD storage.

On the other hand, the Alienware X17 R2 features a 17-inch display with FHD resolution and a 360Hz refresh rate. This one by Dell also houses Intel's 12th generation Core i7 or i9HK chipset paired with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card.

The device packs a 16GB VRAM for better performance. Moreover the laptop will also have 64GB LPDDR5 RAM coupled with 4TB SSD storage. Connectivity options offered in the laptop are three USB ports, an HDMI port, Thunderbolt 4 Type-C port, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, WiFi 802.11ax, and Bluetooth.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram