Dell launches a slew of Inspiron laptops in India with prices starting at Rs 44,990

Dell Technologies has launched an array of redesigned Inspiron laptops in India today. This new lineup of laptops offers new features like Lid Open sensor that enables users to experience instant-on functionality when they open their laptop.

The new lineup of laptops includes the new Dell Inspiron Inspiron 14 2-in-1, Inspiron 13, Inspiron 14, and Inspiron 15. New Inspiron 14 2-in-1 comes with Intel and AMD processor options. And the new range caters to different user profiles, needs, and preferences with screen sizes available in 13-inch, 14-inch, and 15-inch options.

Specs and details

The Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 models work in four versatile modes enabling users to easily switch between laptop, tent, stand, and tablet mode. These come with a 4-sided narrow border thin bezels and a 14-inch Full HD Wide Viewing Angle touch display.

Its design features rounded edges for increased comfort while holding, typing or in tablet mode. It has 9% enlarged keys compared to the previous generation for a more comfortable typing experience and a touchpad with new material offering a smooth, glass-like feel.

It comes with support for compatible active pen which provides a natural pen on paper feel. Inspiron 14 2-in-1s come in different configurations and are powered by 11th Generation Intel Core processors or AMD Ryzen Mobile processors with Radeon Graphics.

The Dell Inspiron 13 is made with lighter materials like Aluminum, and is ultra-portable weighing just 1.25kgs. It has a sleek 13.3-inch form factor which makes it easy to carry.

Its display has a QHD+ resolution, four-sided narrow border in a compact 13-inch form factor. It also features an in-built TUV low blue light hardware solution that allows users to spend long hours in front of the laptop without straining their eyes. Additionally, it has enhanced thermal and lift hinge designs that improve air circulation under the laptop to adjust the thermal profile keeping the device cool no matter where it is placed.

The Dell Inspiron 14 and Inspiron 15 both come with four-sided narrow bezel display. These are powered by the latest Intel H-grade processor. Inspiron 15 comes with an assortment of various configurations including the latest Nvidia MX450 graphics card. It is powered by the latest AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors with Radeon Graphics.

Price and availability

The Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1s will be available from June 17 at a starting price of Rs 57,990 for the Intel configurations and Rs 65,990 for the AMD configurations. While the Dell Inspiron 14 will be available from June 18 at a starting price of Rs 44,990.

The Dell Inspiron 15 Intel configurations will also be available from June 18 at a starting price of Rs 48,990. While the Dell Inspiron 15 AMD configurations will be available from June 22 at a starting price of Rs 57,990. And last but not the least, the Dell Inspiron 13 will be available from July 7 at a starting price of Rs 68,990. The new laptops will be available for purchase across Dell's own website, large format retailers, multi brand outlets, Amazon, and select Dell Exclusive Stores.