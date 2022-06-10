Daddy's home: The Boys season 4 confirmed for Prime Video

Audio player loading…

It's official: The Boys season 4 is a-go after Amazon Studios renewed its hit superhero series for a fourth season.

Announced in a press release on June 10, Amazon confirmed that the R-rated Prime Video show would return for another installment. The announcement comes one week after The Boys season 3 began airing on Amazon's streaming platform; the series seeing a 17% increase in its worldwide audience from season 2 to season 3. Since the Prime Video series originally debuted in 2019, it's also seen a massive 234% jump in people tuning into the show, which is a live-action adaptation of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's beloved graphic novel series.

"Speaking for the cast and crew, we’re so grateful to Sony, Amazon, and most of all the fans for embracing the show and allowing us to make more," said Eric Kripke, showrunner on The Boys. "We’re thrilled to continue Butcher and the Boys’ fight against Homelander and the Seven, as well as comment on the insane world we’re living in. Also, this is the first time in history that exploding genitalia has led to further success."

For more content based on The Boys, read our spoiler-free review of season 3. Alternatively, check out our in-depth chat with Kripke and the show's main cast on how the show's third season goes harder than its predecessors.

Developing...