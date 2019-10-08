Cheapest 4G phones in India for October 2019

There was a time when the availability of 4G support in a phone was worth mentioning, however, these days, almost every smartphone that is launched in the country comes with not only 4G support, but also 4G VoLTE, thanks to Reliance Jio.

While 4G support has become one of the basic features in a smartphone, you also need to look at other features while selecting a device for yourself. Today, we will list some of the best 4G phones available in the entry level.

If the budget of your budget doesn't matter, check out our list of the best smartphones of 2018.

Otherwise, if you're looking to spend a little more without having to empty your pockets, read our list of the best smartphones available in the market under Rs 7000.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy M10s

Display: 6.4-inch HD+ (1560 x 720 pixels) Super AMOLED | OS: Android 9.0 Pie | Processor: Exynos 7884B | RAM: 3GB | Storage: 32GB | Rear camera: 13MP + 5MP | Front camera: 8MP | Battery: 4000mAh

Vivid display

Impressive daylight camera

Face Unlock technology

Long-lasting battery

Ample and fast storage

Unimpressive low light camera

Combing a minimalist design with the traditional high-quality build that is expected from Samsung smartphones, the Galaxy M10s is an impressive and affordable smartphone launched recently in India. The waterdrop notch on the front further accentuates the design of the Galaxy M10s while allowing Samsung to squeeze in more screen real estate.

While the camera performance is average and the Galaxy M10s may not be the most powerful smartphone in this segment, it should attract users who want a decent smartphone from a reliable brand.

(Image credit: Xiaomi India)

Xiaomi Redmi 8A

Big battery with a small price tag

Weight: 188g | Dimensions: 156.48 x 75.41 x 9.4 mm | OS: Android 9.0 Pie | Screen size: 6.2-inch | Resolution: 720 x 1520 pixels | CPU: Snapdragon 439 | RAM: 2GB/3GB | Storage: 32GB | Battery: 5000mAh | Rear camera: 12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP | Front camera: 13MP

Good build and design

Steady performance

IR sensor

No fingerprint sensor

Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi 8A, the company's latest budget offering in India. Like most of its other devices, the Redmi 8A is also packed with a huge battery. It is an entry level device and as such, does not feature fancy hardware.

The Redmi 8A is powered by a huge 5,000mAh battery and comes with 18W fast charging support, which is extremely rare for this budget. In addition to this, the device is equipped with a USB Type-C port.

The Xiaomi Redmi 8A is powered by a Snapdragon 439 chipset coupled with up to 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It is equipped with a single 12MP primary camera and an 8MP selfie camera.

The Xiaomi Redmi 8A is priced starting at Rs 6,499 in India and is available from Flipkart and Mi.com.

(Image credit: Future)

Xiaomi Redmi Go

OS: Android 8.1 (Go) | Screen size: 5-inch | Resolution: 1280 x 720 | CPU: 1.4 GHz Quad-Core | RAM: 1GB | Storage: 8GB/16GB | Battery: 3,000mAh | Rear camera: 8MP | Front camera: 5MP

Price

Stock Android

Memory

The Xiaomi Redmi Go, the first Android Go device from the Chinese smartphone maker is worth considering if you are looking for an affordable 4G smartphone in India. The device launched in March this year runs on the toned-down version of Android that has been designed for low-end devices.

The Xiaomi Redmi Go features a 5-inch HD display, Snapdragon 425 chipset, 1GB RAM, 8GB internal storage, an 8MP primary camera and a 5MP selfie camera. It runs on Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition) and is powered by a 3,000mAh battery.

(Image credit: Future)

Realme C2

Weight: 166g | Dimensions: 154.3 x 73.7 x 8.5 mm | OS: Android 9.0 | Screen size: 6.1-inch | Resolution: 1560 x 720 | CPU: MediaTek Helio P22 | RAM: 2GB / 3GB | Storage: 16GB / 32GB | Battery: 4000mAh | Rear camera: 13MP+2MP | Front camera: 5MP

Looks premium

Big display

Good battery

No fingerprint sensor

If you are looking for an affordable 4G smartphone, the Realme C2 is another good option in the budget segment. After its success with the Realme C1, the Chinese smartphone maker has introduced the Realme C2. It is a well-designed device that features a premium design.

The Realme C2 features a 6.1-inch HD+ display, a dual camera setup at the back and a 5MP selfie camera. It is powered by a 4,000mAh battery that is enough for a full day’s use on 4G.

(Image credit: Future)

Realme 3i

Tons of juice in a compact form

Weight: 175g | Dimensions: 156.1 x 75.6 x 8.3 mm | OS: Android 9.0 Pie | Screen size: 6.2-inch | Resolution: 1520 x 720 | CPU: MediaTek 6771 | RAM: 3GB/4GB | Storage: 32GB/64GB | Battery: 4230mAh | Rear camera: 13MP + 2MP | Front camera: 13MP

Good battery life

Handy design

Front camera

Realme has gone from strength to strength on the back of its value for money offerings. A prime example of this is the Realme 3i that offers a modern design, big battery, dual cameras and decent performance at a starting price of Rs 6,999.

There is ample amount of storage as well if you're getting started, so you don't have to worry about running out of space - a concern that is often visible with entry-level smartphones in the market.

