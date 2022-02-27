Cheaper than an iPad, and with eyes on Amazon: meet Huawei's new low-cost tablet

Audio player loading…

Just when you thought manufacturers may be over trying to make tablets to rival Apple, 2022 turns up with a volley of new slates, the latest of which is the new Huawei MatePad, unveiled at MWC 2022.

Announced on stage by Huawei CEO, Richard Yu, the low-cost MatePad undercuts the cheapest iPad with its base configuration of 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage setting you back €279 (around $315, £235, AU$435).

This makes Huawei's latest cheap tablet just a shade more expensive than Amazon's highly-affordable line of Fire Tablets - however for those in Western markets, Amazon's offering has the support of a stronger app store and ecosystem.

That's because Huawei devices are still banned from using the Google Play Store, so have to rely on the company's own App Gallery instead. The app offering is growing, but it's still not as strong as the Google, Amazon and Apple equivalents.

So what do you get?

Huawei MatePad specs Display: 10.4-inch, 84% screen to body ratio

Resolution: 2K (2000 x 1200)

Audio: 4 speakers, 3 mics

Battery: 12 hours video playback

Weight: 450g

Size: 7.35mm thick

Styles support: Huawei M-Pencil (2nd Gen)

Pricing:

€279: 4GB RAM & 64GB storage

€319: 4GB & 128GB

€379: 4GB & 128GB + Smart Keyboard

We've established that the new Huawei MatePad is affordably priced, but that doesn't mean you get a small screen or paltry storage.

The MatePad packs a decently sized 10.3-inch display with a 2K (2000 x 1200) resolution, while the 84% screen-to-body ratio makes for an attractive design which is just 7.35mm thick and weighs 450g - making it thinner and lighter than the 9th gen iPad.

Inside there's 4GB of RAM, which is really the very minimum you want in a mobile device these days, along with 64GB of storage - that should be enough for casual users. There is a 128GB model too, for those who may need additional space.

On-screen the MatePad runs Huawei's Harmony OS (again, it can't use Google's Android interface) which comes with a number of features, including the ability to have four apps on-screen at the same time - something which will delight multi-taskers.

We're still waiting to hear from Huawei about the new MatePad release date and its pricing and availability in countries around the world - we'll update this article once we know more.