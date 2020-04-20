Canon India is offering free online photography sessions

In an attempt to motivate people to stay productive and learn new photography skills during the lockdown, Canon has organised Digital Master Class Series.

The Canon masterclass webinars will come in handy for photography enthusiasts, professional photographers and photography students and covers different genres of photography, filmmaking, and editing and post-production. The webinars will be available in English, Hindi and other regional languages as well.

The webinars have been initiated starting April 3 and the registration link and T&Cs are being made available on Canon India’s social handles. With these webinars, Canon aims to help budding photographers and professionals to build their skills and pursue their passions.

Each class is being hosted by a professional photographer, who shares in-depth knowledge of their genre of specialized photography. The online classes will cover a wide range of topics like cinematic videos from a DSLR, advanced tips on wedding photography, professional guide to photography and much more.

The first class was conducted by John Edwards on Professional Guide to Cinematic Videos from a DSLR, which was followed by three more classes that covered Travel and Wedding Photography. As of today, the webinars saw participation from over 5,000 people.

Speaking about the initiative, Mr C. Sukumaran, Director, Consumer System Products & Imaging Communication Products said, “Canon India is organizing the masterclass webinars in collaboration with some of the best talents in the photography industry. Given our focused approach to ensure that the learning curve for photography enthusiasts is maintained, we are certain that these online masterclasses will be well received by our patrons across the country and will help them pursue their passion for photography.”

Upcoming webinar schedule:

Shivang Mehta, The Art of Nature Photography, April 21, 11 am

Nitin Arora, Getting the Camera Settings right on the D-day, April 23, 4 pm

Ravi Dhingra, Professional Guide to Food Photography, April 25, 11 am

Mayur Davda, Professional Guide to Macro/Super Macro Photography, April 28, 6 pm

Anoop Guha, Know Your Camera Settings, April 30, 11 am

You can register for every class available by clicking here.