Best apps and services to stay fit from home

Staying healthy and fit can be a big challenge during the lockdown as workplaces adopt a work-from-home culture. With people losing the ability to step outside or visit the gym, their lifestyle can quickly falter. However, with the help of apps and technology, one can continue working out from home and keep their healthy habits maintained.

There’s no clarity on when people will be able to resume their “regular” lives and India still has to wait before these restrictions are eased. It is essential to try and work towards a healthier mind and body, even when confined indoors.

In this compilation, we’ve gathered some great resources including mobile apps and services that will go a long way to help users achieve the same objective. In fact, many of these are now offering special tutorials and guidance for home fitness at lower prices (or even free, in some cases). There will be different workouts, challenges, and educational classes to guide users towards the stay-fit goals, irrespective of their current fitness levels or targets.

Cure.fit

(Image credit: Cure.fit)

In light of the lockdown, Cure.fit has moved its fitness sessions online and increased its frequency. These live sessions are free to join, once an ID is created. The live sessions include upper body workouts, full-body workouts, yoga classes, dance fitness lessons, cardio workouts and more. There’s plenty here to keep all kinds of users fit every day.

Besides timely live sessions, the app also has pre-recorded exercise lessons that can be accessed anytime at one’s own leisure. These include videos for ten different kinds of workouts aimed at achieving specific results such as weight loss, strength and conditioning, mobility, muscle strength and more.

StepSetGo

(Image credit: SetpSetGo)

If daily workouts are a bit challenging for you or you don’t have that much time, here’s something easier that won’t take that much time. StepSetGo, an Indian fitness platform, has launched a feature that helps users earn more SSG coins (StepSetGo’s in-app currency) for every indoor step they take. There are 7 types of challenges and users will be able to win exciting offers, freebies and exclusive discounts by exchanging SSG coins. There’s an Arena page in the app where users can compete with friends and even challenge others to collect more SSG Coins.

Fitternity

(Image credit: Fitternity)

Fitternity, a fitness discovery and booking platform in India, has also kickstarted live sessions for the duration of the lockdown. Unlike Cure.fit, these are paid sessions and they start from as low as INR 150 and go as high or above INR 750. However, there are a ton of choices here. User can select any of the local trainers that they’re already used to under the Fitternity Live program. This gives users the added benefit to just continue their regular exercise gym routine at home. Lastly, users can also take advantage of One-To-One consultations from experts to gain more insights into workouts.

HealthifyMe

(Image credit: HealthifyMe)

Maintaining fitness during the lockdown is important but it is equally important to keep the immunity system strong. To help with that, HealthifyMe app has rolled out a new “Immunity Tab”. This feature not only tests the user’s immunity levels for free via a series of lifestyle assessment questions, but it also suggests users ways to increase immunity. Since this is a new feature, early users (the first 10,000) will also get a free consultation call from a trained coach. The app also has regular immunity trackers such as hand-wash, diet, and more to keep users updated.

Besides the above-mentioned apps, one can always visit YouTube for fitness and health-related content. Here are some channels that are active and have great information for all levels of users. Athlean X , Gravity Transformation , Fittuber , PopSugar Fitness , The Body Coach , Fitness Blender , and Boho Beautiful are only some of the places that offer regular good quality content in the fitness section.

Staying fit and healthy is a full-time job and the current circumstances can go a good length to instil the right mindset for people to follow even after the lockdown is over. This will ultimately lead to improved overall health and physique and immunity.