Best waterproof fitness trackers 2019: bands you can wear in the shower or pool

The best waterproof fitness tracker isn't just a handy tool for your workouts or runs, but a constant companion from when you're swimming to your shower afterward too.

Not all fitness trackers are waterproof though, so they won't survive a dip in the pool, quick shower or particularly powerful rainstorm. If you think this is something your fitness tracker will be subject to, you'll need something better.

That's why we've put together a list of all the best waterproof fitness trackers that are fantastic at tracking all elements of health and vitals, as well as that can survive a dunk in your drink.

Not all of the devices on this list are great at tracking your swimming stats - you'll want our best swimming watch guide for that - but they are all built to go into the pool with you and won't start to frazzle once you start trying to tread water with them on your wrist.

This ranking is just fitness trackers, so don't expect to see other water-ready devices like the Fitbit Versa 2, Apple Watch 5 or Samsung Galaxy Watch pop up in this list - you'll want to check our best smartwatch round-up for anything a little techier. Plus we have our best fitness tracker guide if you're not too fussed about it being waterproof.

If the fitness trackers on this list appeal to you, you might want to hold off on buying them until Black Friday or Cyber Monday, as they could all see pretty decent price cuts.

Best waterproof fitness tracker at a glance:

Fitbit Charge 3 Garmin Vivosmart 4 Huawei Band 3 Pro Fitbit Inspire HR Garmin Vivosport Honor Band 5

Now let's jump into the deep end so you can discover our favorite waterproof fitness trackers that you can buy right now.

(Image credit: Fitbit)

1. Fitbit Charge 3

Taking charge of your fitness

Waterproof rating: Up to 50m | Screen: Yes, monochrome | Heart rate tracker: Yes | Activity tracking: Yes | GPS: Yes, through phone | Battery life: up to 7 days | Compatibility: Android/iOS

Bigger screen

Lighter design

Still no onboard GPS

Monochrome screen

The Fitbit Charge 2 was a good fitness tracker but wasn’t swim-safe. Thankfully the company has remedied that with the Fitbit Charge 3, which is water-resistant up to 50 meters.

And while that’s one of the main upgrades here, it’s not the only reason to like the Fitbit Charge 3, as the wearable also has a much bigger – though still black and white – screen, making it more pleasant to interact with.

The design is a bit sleeker in this model too, and you still get all sorts of general health and fitness features, including a heart rate monitor, guided breathing exercises, sleep tracking and exercise tracking.

Battery life is strong too, but there’s still no onboard GPS, making this a weaker choice for runners than some trackers.

Read the full Fitbit Charge 3 review

(Image credit: Garmin)

2. Garmin Vivosmart 4

It tells you how much energy you do (or don’t) have

Waterproof rating: Up to 50m | Screen: Yes, monochrome | Heart rate tracker: Yes | Activity tracking: Yes | GPS: No | Battery life: up to 7 days | Compatibility: Android/iOS

Body Battery metric

Long-lasting battery

Small screen

No GPS

The Garmin Vivosmart 4 stands out primarily through its Body Battery metric, which puts a number on how worn out you are.

It also has most of the basics covered, with a heart rate monitor, a fitness age estimate, automatic exercise tracking, sleep tracking, stress tracking and waterproofing up to 50 meters.

All that plus up to a week of battery life should make for a very impressive tracker, especially given that this won’t break the bank.

For the most part we were impressed with the Vivosmart 4, but just note that there’s no GPS and the screen is both small and sometimes unresponsive – it’s especially fiddly when wet, which takes some of the shine off its water-resistant credentials.

Read the full Garmin Vivosmart 4 review

(Image credit: Huawei)

3. Huawei Band 3 Pro

Both style and substance on a budget

Waterproof rating: Up to 50m | Screen: Yes | Heart rate tracker: Yes | Activity tracking: Yes | GPS: Yes | Battery life: 14 days standby | Compatibility: Android/iOS

Great battery life

Good looking color screen

GPS can be slow to lock

No 'breathing' feature

Taking over from the Huawei Band 2 Pro is the Huawei Band 3 Pro. This is one of the best fitness trackers you can buy if you're on a strict budget, and it has some amazing features considering how much it costs.

The Band 3 Pro comes with GPS onboard, it has a water resistant design, which is far from guaranteed at this price point, and there's a 0.95-inch color screen to display all of your stats on your wrist.

We've found the heart rate monitor to be accurate, and while the GPS could be quicker at locking on we also found it to be precise. If you're looking for an affordable entry-level device for your first foray into the world of fitness tracking, this is a great place to start.

Read our Huawei Band 3 Pro review

(Image credit: Fitbit)

4. Fitbit Inspire HR

Inspiration to get off the sofa

Waterproof rating: Up to 50m **Screen:** Yes | Heart rate tracker: Yes | Activity tracking: Yes | GPS: No | Battery life: 5 days | Compatibility: Android/iOS

Premium design

Lots of tracked metrics

Lacks swim tracking

No contactless payments

This isn't the most capable fitness tracker in our best of list, but it does a lot considering its price and you'll get access to all of Fitbit's top-end services.

The Fitbit Inspire HR unsurprisingly offers a heart rate tracker alongside a variety of other fitness tracking capabilities.

It isn't as capable as the Fitbit Charge 3 as it lacks swim tracking or Fitbit Pay integration, but that's understandable as this is much cheaper.

It also features a slimmer and more comfortable design than a lot of other trackers you can buy, so if you're after a Fitbit that won't be heavy on your wrist you may want to consider the Inspire HR as your next fitness band.

Read the full Fitbit Inspire HR review

(Image credit: Garmin)

5. Garmin Vivosport

Want something sporty? Try this Garmin

Waterproof rating: Up to 50m | Screen: Yes, color touchscreen | Heart rate tracker: Yes | Activity tracking: Yes | GPS: Yes | Battery life: 7 days | Compatibility: Android/iOS

Small for a GPS tracker

Good battery life

Bland design

No swim modes

The second waterproof Garmin we've highlighted on this list, the Vivosport, is a touch more expensive than the device above but it comes with GPS built-in.

Garmin's design language is very similar across its devices, and we like the look of this band a lot, while the fact it'll last for a whole week from a single charge despite being packed full of top-end features is impressive.

It may be waterproof, but we note in our full review that it doesn't excel at tracking swimming and it's far better for a lot of other workouts including cycling and jogging.

Read our full Garmin Vivosport review

(Image credit: Honor)

6. Honor Band 5

Honor's best waterproof option

Waterproof rating: Up to 50m | Screen: Yes, color touchscreen | Heart rate tracker: Yes | Activity tracking: Yes | GPS: No | Battery life: 7 days | Compatibility: Android/iOS

Decent sleep tracking

Affordable price

Notifications temperamental

Screen sometimes unresponsive

The Honor Band 5 was a serious step up from the Band 4, with improved fitness features in many areas, as well as a color touchscreen to view all your information on.

One of the most useful features is the sleep tracking, that gives you advice to maximize your sleep time, as well as simply monitoring it like many other fitness trackers do.

The Honor Band 5 is also one of the most affordable fitness trackers on the market, so if you want an exercise monitor or sleep counter that isn't also a bank-breaker, this is where to look.

Read our full Honor Band 5 review