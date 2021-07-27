Call of Duty: Mobile Season 6 is named 'The Heat'

The Season 5 of Call of Duty: Mobile is nearing its end and the developers have officially teased and announced Season 6 of Call of Duty: Mobile. This new season is called 'The Heat' and will go live on July 30 at 5:30AM IST.

The new Season 6 update will bring a lot of new changes including Slums and Stack multiplayer maps, Undead Siege mode, and more. It will also introduce a new battle pass to the game that will feature unique rewards.

Announcing Season 6: The HeatPrepare to relocate with new maps, operators, weapons, and more!🆕 New season is deploying in #CODMobile on 7/30 UTC! pic.twitter.com/MVBR6ZwxHAJuly 27, 2021 See more

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 6: What we know

The sixth season of Call of Duty: Mobile will bring the Ranked Series 3 and the ranks of all players will be reset as is the trend at the beginning of each season. Players will have to start their ranked journey to the highest rank, Legendary. While ranking up, players can earn the CR-56 AMAX – Street Venom, Lerch – Penalty Kick, and more.

Besides this, there will be new nodes available to capture for all the clans in the next season of Clan Wars, and there will be two new primary rewards. These include the RUS-79U – Cagebreaker Weapon Blueprint and a new Firebreak Operator Skin with equippable aesthetic items.

Battle royale mode is getting a new car called the Muscle Car which is a new powerful two-seater vehicle with a streamlined body that enables players to travel in it. One of the new modes being added it 'Face Off' which will have a 3v3 intense fighting on a small map. New melee weapons being added include Machete, Wrench, Katana. There's a new scorestreak as well called 'Swarm' that summons a swarm of Hunter Killer drones to detect and destroy enemies.

If we go by tradition Activision will be releasing more teasers and trailers of Call of Duty: Mobile Season 6 in the days leading up to the launch to give a preview of more content coming to the game.