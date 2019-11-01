Where to buy Microsoft Office: all the cheapest prices and deals in November 2019

Looking to buy Microsoft Office for the best price in the land? You're in luck as our comparison charts are constantly hunting for the cheapest Microsoft deals 24/7.

You could buy an Office subscription from Microsoft directly, but it's often possible to get a better deal from a reliable third party retailer. In our guide below, we'll give you the best possible prices for Microsoft Office 2019, Microsoft Office 365 and Microsoft Office 2016.

Buy Microsoft Office 365 for the cheapest price

If you're looking to buy Microsoft Office 365, you should know that this is a subscription-based service. The prices below are for your first year for one user to use on one PC, along with a tablet or mobile too.

The advantages of using Office 365 include having access to all the latest versions of programs in the Microsoft Office suite and having 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage. The latter is particularly useful for editing documents on the go. So you could go from writing on the laptop/desktop to making a few changes or crucial last minute updates on your mobile or tablet. If the online cloud storage and device switching won't be useful, we'd recommend scrolling further down this page and consider buying Microsoft Office 2019 or 2016 instead for a one-off fee.

Buy Microsoft Office 2019 for the cheapest price

Microsoft certainly took its time to give us a new standalone Office package as it's moved its focus to the Office 365 subscription service nowadays. But if you want a modern version of Office with just a simple one-time fee, this is the way to go.

You don't get the fancier cloud-based features and multi-device support that you do with Office 365, but this can work out much cheaper in the long run.

As is usually the case, the cheapest option for Office 2019 is the 'Home & Student' Edition, which comes with a single user license, allowing you to install the Office suite of apps on one device.It still comes with all the essential Office apps that are suitable for most user's needs: Word, Excel, PowerPoint and OneNote.

Buy Microsoft Office 2016 for the best price

If you want to get one of the best Office suites out there for the lowest price, we'd suggest you buy Microsoft Office 2016, also known as just Office 2016.

While it does cost more than a year of Office 365, Office 2016 may work out cheaper for you in the long run. The cheapest version is usually the 'Home & Student' Edition which comes with a lifetime license for one user. And no, you don't have to be a student to buy and use this version which comes with the essential Office suite items like Word, Excel, PowerPoint and OneNote.