Bounce Infinity looks to solve the two biggest problems with electric scooters in India

The Indian electric vehicles especially the battery-powered two-wheeler segment is picking up some speed. While brands like Ather, Ola, Bajaj and Simple etc. are at one end of the paradigm of premium electric two-wheelers. And then we have Ampere, Okinawa etc. to cater to the needs of an average Indian household.

Adding to the list of brands that look to solve the missing link of budget-friendly electric two-wheelers is the home-grown smart mobility solution company Bounce.

This Bengaluru-based company has just announced a new electric scooter called Bounce Infinity. This new e-scooter will be available for ordering later this month with deliveries expected to start in January.

As per the company, the scooter will offer a range of 80-85 km in a single charge – which is ideal for intra-city commutation. We expect more details about the scooters’ innards to be shared closer to its commercial availability.

Guess the price of the Bounce Infinity scooter ? We have two options: 1) buy with battery 2) Buy without battery and use our swapping infra https://t.co/jY5VSuNdAN pic.twitter.com/V55pDM4CODNovember 13, 2021 See more

A lot of Indian households do not have garage space hence are not able to purchase electric scooters due to charging constraints. This made-in-India scooter looks to solve this puzzle. The scooter will be available in two different variants – both with removable batteries.

The first variant which comes with swappable batteries will be priced under Rs. 50,000 while the variant with fixed batteries will be priced around Rs. 70,000. Though the battery in the premium variant is also of removable type and can be charged at your home.

The fact that these batteries are user-removable, offers the convenience of swapping or charging as per one's convenience. Since the battery itself is the costliest component of an electric vehicle, the company is also looking to offer the scooter without including a swappable battery. In this case, however, the user will have to pay charges every time they use the battery swapping network to pick up a charged battery.

That said, the company says that it is looking to build a network to assist customers across the country. Once this network is up and running, customers will be able to benefit from the company’s plan to offer a “Battery as a service” facility.

Bounce, which is primarily a company that offers dockless self-drive scooters service in the country, says that it has set aside a budget of $100 million just for its EV business and has acquired 22Motors for approximately $7million. This deal allows Bounce to use 22Motors manufacturing facilities that can churn out around 180,000 vehicles every year.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!