B&O Play H6 headphones at £135 should be mighty tempting for Prime members

B&O’s PLAY H6 second generation over-ear headphones are definitely worthy of your consideration for an audiophile treat on Prime Day with a 44% cut from their RRP bringing the price down to a very palatable if you are an Amazon Prime member.

The headphones have been sub-£200 for a little while now after launching at £235, but the further cut in the Prime Day deals give you a genuinely quality pair of headphones at a price that will only make your eyes water a little bit.

So why would we consider the B&O Play HG second-gen headphones? Design wise these are definitely going to attract some admiring glances.

Buy the B&O PLAY H6 headphones for £135 until midnight

The deal is for the black leather which is less flashy than the brown leather version - so that may put off the more ostentatious among you.

B&O have a well-deserved reputation for sound quality, and over-ear headphones like the H6 definitely show this off.

Last but not least the three button remote on the wire is a boon to anyone not wanting to fumble around with phone buttons.

So - if you’re on the lookout for a quality pair of wired over-ear headphones that will mark you out from the Beats crowd and at a chunk less change to boot.

