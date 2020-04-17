Binge watch Four More Shots Please on Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime today launched the second season of its show Four More Shots Please and also announced a collaboration with Snapchat that would use augmented reality (AR) techniques to bring the four flawed friends closer to the viewers.

Snapchat has created a Snappable AR lens that brings the four friends from the series closer to the audience, allowing up to four people to engage with the lens at the same time. This is the first time that Snappable technology is being used in Asia and would be available for Amazon Prime members starting today.

How does it work?

The process is quite simple where the first of four friends watching at home gets to choose to transform into one of the characters, be it Siddhi, Umang, Damani or Anjana whereby through the lens she gets to replicate her hair, makeup and the fashion style of the chosen personality.

Thereafter, this user can share the lens with three other friends that allows them to create their own squad of the starcast of the series, which debuted on Amazon Prime early in 2019. It was bankrolled by Pritish Nandy Communications and directed by Nupur Asthana with the four characters played by Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Kirti Kulhar and Maanvi Gagroo.

The series received a 5.2 stars out of 10 on IMDb with 78% of Google users giving it a thumbs up. It told the story of four friends who lead a complex life of relationships and heartbreaks in Mumbai, getting into trouble and out of it with the help of each other. The second season picks up from where the first left off with the four ladies not talking to each other.

The second season has been shot in Istanbul with better production values than the first series and by the end of the first episode it becomes quite clear that the story also delves deeper in the lives of the four protagonists than it did in the first round.