Best wireless printers of 2019: top picks for printing from your smartphone

If you're looking for the best wireless printers of 2019, you've come to the right place. In this guide we look at the top versatile wireless printers that allow you to set them up pretty much anywhere in your office or home - as long as you can get a decent Wi-Fi signal.

With the best wireless printers, you don't just have the freedom to install them almost anywhere without having to worry about trailing cables throughout the building - it also means you can connect wireless devices like smartphones and tablets and print from them. This means they are far better suited to modern life, where many of us use these devices for working on.

Of course, by being connected to your network - albeit wirelessly - these printers benefit from advanced network features as well. So, every PC on your network can print to them, making them ideal for businesses, and many allow you to scan and email documents directly from the wireless printer itself.

So, read on to find out our choice of the best wireless printers money can buy, and thanks to our very own price comparison tool, you'll also get the best prices.

High capacity inkjet with Wi-Fi and A3 skills

Category: 4-in-1 colour inkjet printer | Print speed: 22ppm | Paper sizes: up to A3 | Paper capacity: 300 | Weight: 16.9kg

Can print up to A3

High paper capacity

A4-size scanner

Slower than a laser

With all the functionality a small business could need, this feature-packed inkjet can do anything from sending a fax, to saving a scan to the cloud. Most surprisingly, given its A4-size footprint, is its ability to print on A3 paper. Wi-Fi is built in and Brother’s companion iOS/Android app makes wireless printing a breeze. It prints clearly in monochrome, while colour photos look quite vibrant on photo paper. The touchscreen is rather small and it’s not as fast as a laser printer, but it strikes a good balance between performance and features.

First class laser printing and photocopying

Category: 4-in-1 mono laser printer | Print speed: 28ppm | Paper sizes: up to A4 | Paper capacity: 300 | Weight: 16.9kg

Wi-Fi and NFC

Rapid print speed

Expensive

Bulky

If you have the space for it, this multifunction device will serve a small business well thanks to its consistently crisp print quality, useful 35-sheet automatic document feeder and automated photocopying skills. With both Wi-Fi and NFC connectivity built in, it makes mobile printing via the excellent HP mobile app especially easy. This is a mono machine and it’s not the fastest laser on the block, but it’s quicker than any inkjet and offers an attractive blend of features and performance.

Multifunction convenience with Wi-Fi and NFC

Category: 3-in-1 colour inkjet printer | Print speed: 15ppm | Paper sizes: up to A4 | Paper capacity: 100 | Weight: 6.5kg

Strong connectivity

Vivid 6-ink photos

Costly cartridges

Slow print speed

Canon has done well to cram as many features as possible into this delightfully compact small-in-one. There’s no fax facility, but it’s exceptionally well connected with Ethernet, USB and SD card ports, pus Wi-Fi and NFC for speedy wireless printing. It also manages to incorporate six separate inkjet cartridges which helps it achieve more lifelike photo prints.

Refillable tanks slash your ink costs

Category: 4-in-1 colour inkjet printer | Print speed: 9ppm | Paper sizes: up to A4 | Paper capacity: 35 | Weight: 6.3kg

Cost effective printing

Wi-Fi is built in

Bulky form factor

Crude interface

Epson reckons its EcoTank system cab save up to 70% of your ink costs and there’s certainly something satisfying about filling up the clear plastic reservoirs yourself. With everything from a fax facility to integrated Wi-Fi and AirPrint on board, this four-in-one could prove a useful and economical companion for the home office. The iPrint iOS/Android app makes it particularly convenient to print wirelessly and while it is slow to print, the results are crisp enough.

5. Samsung Xpress C1810W wireless printer

Refreshingly simple mobile printing

Category: colour laser multifunction device | Print speed: 18ppm | Paper sizes: up to A4 | Paper capacity: 250 | Weight: 16.6kg

Great connectivity

High paper capacity

Tiny display

No duplex printing

Samsung’s simple square-box design hides a sophisticated colour laser printer that offers both Wi-Fi and NFC wireless connectivity. This makes it especially convenient when you use Google Cloud Print, AirPrint or Samsung MobilePrint from your Android, or Apple smartphone. It’s a little slow for a laser, but with plenty of room for paper and toner, it can handle a heavy workload.

Prompt printing and scanning in a multitalented MDF

Category: 4-in-1 colour laser MFD | Print speed: 31ppm | Paper sizes: up to A4 | Paper capacity: 300 | Weight: 27.9kg

Fast print speed

Easy cloud printing

Expensive

Heavy and bulky

Brother has endowed this hefty laser printer with all the features a small business might need. It can hold 300 sheets of paper and turn out mono or colour pages at the rate of 31 per minute. There’s a fax facility and electronic document feed for automated tasks. It also makes wireless printing from a mobile device, or scanning documents to the cloud very easy using its built in Wi-Fi and a slick iOS/Android companion app. Both Google Cloud Cloud and AirPrint are covered.

Well-connected inkjet simplifies cloud printing

Category: 4-in-1 colour inkjet printer | Print speed: 15ppm | Paper sizes: up to A4 | Paper capacity: 100 | Weight: 8kg

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

Compact design

Slow duplex printing

Costly cartridges

Canon’s compact small-in-one hides a wealth of features from a fax, to a 20-sheet automatic document feeder. It’s exceptionally well connected too with both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth built in, so that you can quickly connect a mobile device and print or scan using the excellent companion app. Printing and scanning via the cloud has never been so simple and photos look satisfyingly vivid with Canon’s five-cartridge system.

Pint-size laser printer for the micro office

Category: mono laser printer | Print speed: 19ppm | Paper sizes: up to A4 | Paper capacity: 100 | Weight: 3.8kg

World’s smallest

Wi-fi built in

No duplex printing

No display

Laser printers tend to be a lot larger than their inkjet cousins, but HP has turned that on its head with this toaster-sized device. It can only print single-side mono pages, but it can do it more quickly and economically than most inkjets and it’s small enough to carry around with you. You can connect via Wi-Fi, or Wi-Fi direct for wireless printing via AirPrint, or Google Cloud Print. The slick iOS/Android app by HP can help you with this.

Wireless printing on a budget

Category: 3-in-1 colour inkjet printer | Print speed: 20ppm | Paper sizes: up to A4 | Paper capacity: 500 | Weight: 12.1kg

Instant Ink ready

Low price point

Costly cartridges

Flimsy plastic

At less than £40 (around $52), this three-in-one printer is something of a steal. Of course the catch comes with the relatively high price of the inkjet cartridges, but if you take out HP’s Instant Ink subscription, even this cost drops. The printer itself is rather flimsy, but it’s well kitted out with Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi Direct built in for easy wireless access via the rather good HP companion app.

Compact wireless printer with a surprising turn of speed

Category: 3-in-1 colour inkjet printer | Print speed: 33ppm | Paper sizes: up to A4 | Paper capacity: 150 | Weight: 5.5kg

Compact design

Fast mono printing

High ink cost

Dull photo prints

Epson’s conveniently compact three-in-one printer includes useful features like an SD Card slot, duplex printing and Wi-Fi Direct (as well as Wi-Fi) at a very reasonable price point. Expensive inkjet cartridges make it uneconomical for the busy office, but for occasional use, this is a very easy and reliable wireless printer that can turn out black and white pages surprisingly quickly.

