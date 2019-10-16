Best MacBook Pro accessories: the top peripherals for Apple's flagship laptop

We’ve used our tech expertise to find the best MacBook Pro accessories on the market right now.

The best MacBook Pro accessories aren’t just for frills. Apple is making the move towards thinner and lighter MacBooks, and while it’s producing laptops that are more powerful than ever in a slimmer and more compact form factor, they’re also now lacking in ports or a reliable, comfortable keyboard.

It’s wise, therefore, to invest in a few peripherals that help to improve your everyday computing experience with the MacBook Pro. We’re not just talking about aesthetically pleasing cases and fancy sound systems here. We’re talking about the best MacBook Pro accessories that should actually help increase productivity and make your work flow all the more seamless, as well as offer a more comfortable experience.

We haven’t had a chance to test all of these products ourselves, but don’t worry – we here at TechRadar are both MacBook and accessory experts, and we’ve used our tech expertise to find the best MacBook Pro accessories on the market right now.

The Cable Matters Aluminum Thunderbolt 3 Dock gives you access to all the essential ports is kind of a lifesaver. (Image credit: Cable Matters )

Cable Matters Aluminum Thunderbolt 3 Dock

For port-hungry users

A variety of ports

Supports dual 4K displays at 60Hz

Not cheap

With Apple updating its MacBook Pro line’s design to only feature Thunderbolt 3 ports, many MacBook Pro users who have upgraded to the latest models have found themselves lacking a variety of ports. Not having an SD card reader is one thing; not having easy access to even one USB 3.0 port is a bit of a disaster, especially since many MacBook Pro users are still relying heavily on those to connect their tools to their main computers.

A dock, therefore, that gives you access to all the essential ports is kind of a life- (not to mention, time- and space-) saver. And for that, Cable Matters’s Aluminum Thunderbolt 3 Dock gets our vote. Highly rated on Amazon, this 60W single cable docking solution gives you a host of ports that include five USB 3.0 ports (one of which boasts charging and syncing capabilities), a UHS-I card reader, an Ethernet port, an HDMI port and two additional Thunderbolt 3 ports.

Plus, it lets you charge your laptop so you don’t have to have that additional charging cable cluttering your workspace, and it also supports dual 4K displays at 60Hz. This is an all-in-one accessory you won’t regret spending the large sum of cash on.

Logitech MX Master 2S is truly built to make your creative work flows as seamless as they can possibly be. (Image credit: Logitech)

Logitech MX Master 2S

For a more seamless workflow

Highly customizable buttons

Tracking on any surface

Seamlessly switch between computers

A little on the heavy side

This writer is a big fan of what could be one of Logitech’s best productivity tools. Proving that a computer mouse can be more than just a pointing device to drag and click, Logitech MX Master 2S is truly built to make your creative work flows as seamless as they can possibly be. This is one of the best mice you’ll ever get your hands on, featuring six buttons and two wheels, all of which are highly configurable to make your computing needs easier – whether you need to open a lot of browser tabs or you have a few devices you’re using at the same time.

But, that’s not all. This mouse is wireless, forgoing the need for cables that only get in the way, and also boasts a battery life that seems to last a lifetime on a single charge (or 70 days, to be exact). Additionally, it’s solidly built, boasts advanced ergonomics and works on any surface. It’s no surprise that this makes our best MacBook Pro accessories list. When purchasing this, consider pairing it with the Logitech Craft Keyboard with Creative Input Dial, which we’re also fans of.

The LaCie Rugged USB-C HDD is rain-resistant, drop-resistant up to 4 feet and pressure resistant up to 1 ton. (Image credit: LaCie)

LaCie Rugged USB-C 5TB External Hard Drive

More storage space for less silver

Rugged build

USB 3.0 adapter backwards compatible with USB 2.0

Affordable

Have to reformat the drive for Apple OS

It’s no big secret that Apple tends to charge a hefty sum when you try and upgrade your storage drive. They charge so much for so little, in fact, that it’s almost like highway robbery. And, with MacBook Pros already costing you an arm and a leg, it’s not sensible to do the upgrade. You’re better off getting an external hard or solid-state drive instead, which either won’t cost as much or give you more for the same price.

We like our LaCie Rugged USB-C External Hard Drive, which is one of the best MacBook Pro accessories for creative professionals who also travel a lot. In fact, you’ve probably already caught a glimpse of its hard-to-forget orange look being used by content creators at cafes. This rugged HDD, which can also be connected through USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 ports, is rain-resistant, drop-resistant up to 4 feet and pressure resistant up to 1 ton. It’s also light and compact, which makes it easy to store and lug around when you’re on the go.

But, here’s the best part: for less than what it would cost you to upgrade to a 1TB on your MacBook Pro, you’re getting quintuple the storage space with this external hard drive.

Omni Charge, the world’s first smart power bank, can pretty much charge any device. (Image credit: Omni)

Omni 20+ AC/DC/USB-C/Wireless Charging Portable Power Bank

Charging on the go

Great for charging your laptop everywhere

Reasonable price

Plenty of charging options

Wireless charging indicator could be better

Wireless charging extremely sensitive

These days, working remotely is pretty much part of the deal, whether it’s an occasional perk that your company offers or you’re a freelancer free to work anywhere in the world anytime you want. If you’ve ever worked out of the office, you might know the pain of MacBook Pros not really lasting an entire workday on a single charge. And, sometimes, carrying your charger isn’t enough – you might have to scour the area for a decent spot where you can charge in peace.

That’s where a power bank capable of charging a laptop comes in. Omni Charge, the self-proclaimed world’s first smart power bank, can pretty much charge any device. And, by any device, we mean from the usual smartphones and tablets to actual laptops, like the MacBook Pro. It has AC/DC charging capabilities on top of its two rapid-charging USB ports, so that you can simultaneously charge everything all at once. It’s capable of charging a MacBook Air once completely, without taking up too much space in your backpack.

Working on the idea that any space can be your workspace, this device is one of the best MacBook Pro accessories designed specifically for the mobile lifestyle.

The Stand Steady SideTrak Monitor will save you a lot of time and make your work flow more efficient. (Image credit: Stand Steady)

Stand Steady SideTrak Monitor

No more Cmd+Tab-ing between apps

Light and decently thin

Easy setup

Some minor kinks to be worked out

Admittedly, there’s still a few kinks to be worked out. However, considering that the light and thin SideTrak Monitor is Stand Steady’s first attempt at a secondary monitor, it’s actually very impressive. If you’ve got anything like this writer’s daily workload, this monitor will save you a lot of time and make your work flow more efficient. If not, then you’ve got a screen to put Netflix on so you won’t have to compromise on your work area, which will help with productivity.

Granted, Apple is just about ready to release macOS Catalina, which should allow iPad users to utilize their tablets as a secondary screen to their MacBooks. Still, SideTrak’s got that feature beat when it comes to a few things. To start, this 1080p resolution IPS display is designed to be mounted on the back of your laptop screen, which means it’s actually naturally situated right next to your main display, making your experience all the more seamless. It also rotates 270-degrees so that it may be utilized for intimate group presentations and collaborations.

If you’re looking for the best MacBook Pro accessories to increase productivity and cut down the amount of time you work on tasks, the SideTrak Monitor is one of them.