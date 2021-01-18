Belkin unveils SoundForm Freedom TWS and BoostCharge Pro Wireless charger

At the recently concluded CES 2021, Belkin unveiled two new products. The company has announced SoundForm true wireless earbuds and a MagSafe compatible BoostCharge Pro Wireless charger targeted at the new generation iPhone users.

With this launch, the company has expanded its audio portfolio as well as mobile power collection. The brand also bagged the CES 2021 Innovation Awards.

Belkin SoundForm Freedom TWS

(Image credit: Belkin)

The newly launched Belkin SoundForm Freedom true wireless earbuds claims up to eight hours of battery life on a single charge. There is also support for environmental noise cancellation (ENC). The case includes an additional 20 hours of battery life and also features Qi wireless charging support.

Further, the TWS also supports Apple’s Find My network which brings in more privacy and can be found in case the device is lost or stolen. For audio, the true wireless earbuds sport Qualcomm’s QCC3046 Bluetooth chipset which is said to deliver best possible call quality without the distraction of background noise.

The charging case also comes with a Type-C port, in case you need to charge with a cable. It also brings in a quick charge feature which gives you 2 hours of playback with just 15 minutes of charge. It is an in-ear style earbud with stem and interchangeable ear tips. And, lastly, the TWS is also IPX5 rated for swath and splash resistance. It comes in Black and White colour options and will be available from March/April 2021. The pricing of the product is yet to be announced.

Belkin BoostCharge Pro Wireless charger

(Image credit: Belkin)

This is a 2-in-1 wireless charger stand with MagSafe support which is meant to simplify the charging experience. The wireless charger can deliver up to 15W charging speeds and is compatible with iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

For regular wireless charging, there is a charging pad optimized for AirPods. The charging stand is made up of premium finish. It comes in two colour options - Black and White. It is priced US $99.95(~Rs 7,300) and will be from March/April 2021.