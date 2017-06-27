Back to college: Buy a HP Laptop for just Rs. 999 per month

Domestic e-commerce giant, Flipkart, has partnered with the top computing brands like HP, Intel and Microsoft to offer its customers a HP Intel Core i3 Windows 10 laptop at just Rs 999 per month. The collective effort from these biggies is to help college students, young professionals and first time PC buyers to afford a new laptop at a reasonable price. Flipkart has also partnered with ICICI Bank and Citibank to provide the easy finance options for customers who want to buy the laptop.

This joint effort is a good move which will broaden the options for customers to access the latest technology at a minimal price. This EMI option is first of its kind that offers 36-months’ time instead of the regular 12-month period and this is good news for consumers who had to think twice before trying their hands on the latest tech.

You can buy the laptop --which costs Rs 35,964, by paying just Rs 999 per month via 36-month EMI option. However, only ICICI Bank and Citibank credit card users are eligible to avail this offer at this point of time.

The highlight of this deal is the zero percent interest on the cost and that there is no hassle of making any down-payment too.

“With Flipkart’s wide market reach combined with an industry-first affordable 36-month EMI option, we are certain that this offering is a winning combination and will strike a chord with our customers reinforcing our undisputed position as laptop market-leaders in the country,” says Amitesh Jha, VP - Electronic Devices, Flipkart.

The laptop listed under the offer is HP Imprint Intel Core i3 6th Gen. The device comes with core i3 6th generation processor clocked at 2 GHz with Intel HD Graphics 520. It packs 4GB of DDR4 RAM (expandable up to 16GB) along with 1TB of hard disk drive.

It has a 15.6-inch HD (1366 x 768 pixel) LED Backlit display and built-in dual-speaker for audio. The laptop measures 384.05 x 254.51 x 24.13 mm and weighs 2.19 kg.