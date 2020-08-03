Avita Liber V with 10th Gen Intel processor and a top-up camera launched in India

Affordable laptops are yet another segment that is seeing increased competition in India. Just days after Asus announced their new laptops and Honor’s MagicBook made a debut in India, Avita has announced their new laptop – Liber V in the same segment.

The new laptop comes in a sleek avatar, is light in weight, packs the latest Intel CPUs and has 14-different colours to choose from. The Avita Liber V comes with a 14-inch FHD display with slim bezels and has a notch that protruding notch that houses the web-cam.

Avita Liber V price in India

The price of Avita Liber V in India starts at Rs. 41,490 and the base variant comes with a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM coupled with 256 GB of SSD storage. The higher-end variant comes with 512 GB of storage, the company has, however, withheld the price of this variant. Keeping in mind the new normal that includes remote working and remote education, Avita is providing MS Office bundled with the laptop. The new laptop will be sold via Amazon, Flipkart and Ingram.

Avita Liber V specifications

The new Avita Liber V comes with a 14-inch HD IPS display with 1920*1080 pixel resolution that comes with anti-glare technology. It is powered by a 10th Generation Intel Comet lake series processor coupled with Intel UHD Graphics 620. The laptop comes pre-installed with Windows 10 operating system out of the box.

The Liber V weighs at 1.25 Kgs despite the aluminium body. Ports on the laptop include one Micro HDMI Type D, two USB 3.0 ports, one USB3.0 Type-C that supports PD 2.0 charging and Display out and a Micro SD Card Reader.

For wireless connectivity, it comes equipped with Bluetooth-V4.2 and Wi-Fi. The company claims that the 6-cell 36.7-watt-hour battery can offer up to 10 hours of battery backup.