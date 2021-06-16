Asus Zenbook Pro Duo 15 OLED starts retailing in India

Asus has announced the availability of Zenbook Pro Duo 15 OLED in India. The laptop was announced back in April along with the slightly smaller yet powerful Asus Zenbook Duo 14 . However, it is only now that the Pro model will start retailing via Asus’s preferred online and offline partners.

This dual-screened laptop is aimed at creators who’d prefer the presence of the additional screen to edit videos or images. However, thanks to the powerful hardware it boots, the laptop is also capable of handling most high-end games with ease.

ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED price and availability

The price of Asus Zenbook Pro Duo 15 OLED in India starts at Rs. 239,000 for the base variant that comes with Intel Core i7-10870H processor. While the top-end variant comes with Intel Core i9-10990HK is priced at Rs. 279,000.

The ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED is available to purchase on Amazon India, Flipkart, Vijay Sales, Croma, Reliance Digital, and Asus India exclusive stores.

Check out the Asus Zenbook Pro Duo 15 OLED on Amazon i7 Variant -Rs. 239,000 i9 Variant - Rs. 279,000View Deal

Asus Zenbook Pro Duo 15 OLED specifications

Since the Zenbook Pro Duo 15 is aimed at content creators, it comes with top-of-the-line hardware specifications. It comes with a primary 15.6-inch 4K (3,840 x 2,160) OLED panel with a refresh rate of 60Hz and a peak brightness of 600 nits.

This primary touch panel comes with 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, a 1000000:1 contrast ratio, VESA DisplayHDR 500 certification and boasts 0.2 ms response time and 178-degree viewing angles.

The secondary display, on the other hand, is also a 4K 14.1-inch ScreenPad Plus (3840 x 1100) colour calibrated display IPS-level panel with stylus support that has a max brightness of 400 nits.

This new laptop is powered by an Intel Core i7-10870H or Intel Core i9-10980HK processor coupled with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB GDDR6 VRAM. . Though the processor powering this laptop isn't the latest one as the all new Tiger Lake-H processors have almost gone mainstream. In terms of memory and storage, the laptop comes with 32GB of RAM and a 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD

Talking about connectivity options, it comes with Dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connectivity apart from two Thunderbolt 3 USB-C, a USB 3.2, a full-size HDMI 2.1, a 3.5 mm audio jack and a MicroSD reader. The laptop draws power from a 92 Wh lithium-polymer battery pack and at 2.34 kg approximately this laptop isn’t the most portable one as well.