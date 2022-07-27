Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 is every streamer's dream gaming machine

Audio player loading…

Asus has launched three new gaming laptops in India under the Republic of Gamers (ROG) branding. The gaming-centric products range from the most premium and powerful multitasking devices to 2-in-1 convertible laptops. All of the latest products feature the Ryzen 6000 series chipsets clubbed with the best NVIDIA RTX GPUs. Similar to many of the company's previous releases, these systems also feature the MUX Switch. This allows users to allow the system to bypass the CPU and directly concentrate its graphical tasks on the GPUs. This reduces the workload on the CPU too.

Asus ROG has introduced the Zephyrus Duo 16 , Zephyrus G14 & G15 and the ROG Flow X13 and Flow X13. Like the Zephyrus Duo from the past, the new system comes with the same dual-screen setup. This is perfect for anyone who plays and streams their gameplay to websites like Twitch, YouTube Gaming and Facebook Gaming. It also comes in handy for content creators who work on Adobe Photoshop, Premiere or even DaVinci Resolve.

BEHOLD! It’s time to go beyond the limits and #BeYouWithROG as we bring you the next generation of Gaming Laptops powered by the latest AMD Ryzen™ 6000 series processors. @AMDIndia#ROG #ROGIndia #AMD #AMDIndia #Ryzen6000 #ROGFlow #ROGZephyrus #GamingLaptopsJuly 26, 2022 See more

The Asus ROG Flow X13 and X16 laptops are convertible systems with a 360° hinge and a touchscreen display. While the display size and tech differ on both models, the rest of the specifications and design remain the same. The Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 and G14 are pure gaming laptops with top-of-the-line graphics cards without the touchscreen display.

Here is everything you need to know about the latest products from Asus ROG.

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16, G15, G14 and Flow X series pricing and availability

The products are all available to purchase today through the company’s official online and offline stores. Amazon, Flipkart and partner retailers like Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital and other authorized dealers.

Below are the starting prices for the latest gaming laptops from Asus.

Model Starting Price Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 Rs 2,49,990 Asus ROG Flow X16 Rs 1,71,990 Asus ROG Flow X13 Rs 1,21,990 Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 Rs 1,57,990 Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Rs 1,46,990

Today's best Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16, Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 (2022) and Asus ROG Flow X16 (2022) deals Reduced Price (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) ₹1,89,990 (opens in new tab) ₹1,62,937 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Reduced Price (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) ₹2,44,990 (opens in new tab) ₹2,08,315 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) ₹4,31,990 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Show More Deals

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 specifications

(Image credit: Asus)

This laptop comes with a 16-inch touchscreen display with up to a 240Hz refresh rate. Depending on the model that you purchase, you will get either a FullHD+, 2K Mini-LED or 4K display. The displays do support Dolby Vision HDR and AMD's Freesync as well. It is also rated for 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut accuracy.

The secondary display is a 14-inch display that will come with either a 4K or FullHD resolution. It supports touch and stylus inputs.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 is available in two configurations when it comes to the chipsets. You can choose either between the AMD Ryzen 7 6800H or the Ryzen 9 6900HX chipsets. It will also come with 32GB of GDDR5 RAM with 2TB of M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD expandable with another 2TB SSD.

Talking about the GPU onboard, the laptop comes with NVIDIA's latest RTX 3080 Ti with 16GB of VRAM or the RTX 3060 with 6GB VRAM. In terms of connectivity, the laptop does not miss out on any of the essential ports like the Type-C Display Port, HDMI and RJ45 ethernet port. It also comes with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 support.

Other features include a 720p webcam, 6-speaker setup and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 comes with a 90WHr battery pack and will either ship with a 240W or 280W charger in the box.

Asus ROG Flow X16 and X13 specifications

(Image credit: Asus)

The Asus ROG Flow X16 and X13 laptops both come with a 16-inch and 13-inch touchscreen displays respectively with a 360° hinges. The display is 2K resolution with a 165Hz refresh rate with support for adaptive sync Dolby Vision.

When it comes to the chipsets in the system, both of them come with either the AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS or the Ryzen 9 6900HS chipsets. These are clubbed with up to 32GB of GDDR5 RAM and are expandable up to 64GB. You also get 1TB of NVMe storage.

In terms of the GPUs, you would be offered the RTX 3050 Ti, 3060 or 3070 Ti on the ROG Flow X16. The X13 will get RTX 3050, 3050 Ti or the Radeon RX 650M GPU.

Connectivity options remain the same as the Zephyrus Duo 16, except for the addition of the ROG XG Mobile Interface. Other features include a 4-speaker setup and a 90WHr battery pack with either a 200W or 240W charger.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 and G14 specifications

(Image credit: Asus)

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 and G14 gaming laptops come with 15.6-inch and 14-inch displays respectively with 2K resolution. While the former comes with either 165Hz or 240Hz refresh rates, the latter comes with 120Hz or 144Hz.

The systems will come with either AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS or Ryzen 9 6900HS chipsets. It will also feature up to 16GB and 32GB of RAM on the G15 and G14 respectively. You will get 1TB of SSD storage on all configurations of the laptops.

If you do choose to get the Zephyrus G15, you will get either the RTX 3060, 3070 Ti or the 3080 GPUs. The G14 models will feature the Radeon RX 6800S or 6700S GPUs. These will feature the MUX Switch on all models.

While these two laptops are not compatible with the XG Mobile, it does come with all the essential I/O ports required. It comes with a 76WHr battery pack with a 240W charger in the box. The 720p webcam on the laptops supports Windows Hello.