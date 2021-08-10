Asus launches ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition gaming laptop in India

Taiwanese tech brand Asus has introduced the latest ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition in India. The new laptops come with the latest AMD Ryzen 9 5000 series processor coupled with the AMD Radeon RX 6800M GPU.

The laptop will be available in a single variant and comes with AMD Advantage which is similar to Intel’s EVO platform and aims to raise the bar when it comes to gaming laptops.

ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition pricing and availability in India

The retail price of Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition has been set at Rs. 154,990 in India. The laptop will be available to purchase via Asus Exclusive Stores, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Croma and Vijay Sales starting August 11.

ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition specs and features

The Asus ROG G15 comes equipped with a 15.6-inch WQHD (2,560x1,440 pixels) IPS LCD panel with a 16:9 aspect ratio and 3ms response time. The display supports a 165Hz refresh rate and 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut while the brightness levels can go up to up to 300 nits.

Under the hood, the ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition has an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX chipset coupled with an AMD Radeon RX 6800M graphics card with a 12GB GDDR6 memory. The laptop comes with 16GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM and 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD for storage. There is an additional slot for memory and storage expansion each which can help double the memory and storage, in case required. As per Asus, the combination of processor and graphics card allows ROG Strix to offer an immersive gaming experience.

The laptop packs a 90Whr battery that Asus claims can deliver up to 12 hours of video playback. It comes bundled with a 280W adapter though the laptop supports charging via the Type C PD port capable of charging the battery to 50 percent in 30 minutes.

Out of the box, the laptop runs on Windows 10 Home and comes with two Dolby Atmos-certified integrated speakers. You also get RGB LED lighting in various sync modes that is now signature to the ROG Strix lineup. In terms of connectivity ports, the ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition comes with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, three USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A slots, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C slot (with Display Port support), one LAN RJ-45 jack, one HDMI 2.0, and one audio jack.

