Asus launches ExpertBook B1400 in India - pricing, specifications, and availability

Recently, Asus rolled out two new series of laptops, including VivoBook Pro and ProArt StudioBook. Both the series came equipped with OLED display and top-notch specifications like AMD Ryzen 5000 series chipset, NVIDIA GeForce graphics processing unit, etc. Now, the brand is back with a new product named Asus ExpertBook B1400 in India.

The laptop consists of a 14-inch FHD IPS LED display along with an anti-glare coating. The device falls in the rugged segment with the MIL-STD810H certification. In addition to that, the laptop offers multiple connectivity options and weighs around 1.42 kg.

Asus ExpertBook B1400 pricing and availability

As of now, the Asus ExpertBook B1400 is available in India at a price of Rs 48,900 (exclusive of GST). The product will soon be available for purchase at the official online store of Asus along with other offline authorized retailers and Asus offline stores.

Asus ExpertBook B1400 specifications

Asus ExpertBook B1400 features 14-inch FHD IPS LED display having a 16:9 ratio, 178-degree field of view, and 250nits of peak brightness. The laptop sports a 720p webcam covered with a shield and microphone situated on the right side. The device is based on the Windows 10 Home edition operating system. The laptop has three variants based on the processor and graphics card processing unit.

The base variant comes with Intel i3 core processor and Intel UHD graphics. The mid-level variant of the laptop houses an Intel core i5 chipset and Intel Xe graphics processing unit. The high-end variant of the product is powered by the Intel Core i7 with Intel Xe GPU. You will also have the alternative to go for NVIDIA GeForce MX330 with 2GB VRAM. It includes 16GB DDR4 RAM that is expandable up to 32GB using the single SO-DIMM slot.

As the storage of the device is considered, it offers two storage options, including 1TB SSD or 2TB HDD. The Asus ExpertBook B1400 draws power from a 42Whr battery that also supports 65W fast charging. As claimed by the company, the battery of the laptop can go on for up to 10 hours once charged completely.

The dual-array microphone used in the laptop is based on AI noise-cancellation technology, and it removes all the ambient noise while video conferencing. Asus offers connectivity options like Bluetooth v5.2, WiFi, microSD card reader, VGA port, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, a USB 2.0 port, 3.5mm headphone jack, an HDMI port, a Kenningston lock port, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port.