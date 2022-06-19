Apple's new 35W PD charger was quietly launched worldwide

Audio player loading…

Apple has finally launched its 35W dual-port Type-C power adapters and the good news is they’re also available in India. There were previous reports that the company was working on such a charger. The charger is currently listed on Apple India’s online store for a retail price of Rs 5,800.

It is unclear if the chargers are currently available at the retail stores or not. In terms of the design of the charger, it looks similar to the 30W Type-C charger that the company sells. It has a slight bulk and glossy finish.

Talking about the specifications, the charger supports input of 100–240V /1.0A. The USB PD output is 15W, 18W, 34.95W or 35W which makes it compatible with a wide range of Apple products. In terms of compatibility, the charger can be used with select iPhones, iPad and MacBook models. Here is a list of all the other products that are compatible with the new 35W Dual Type-C power adapter.

iPhone 8 and above

All iPad Pro 11-inch and 12.9-inch models

iPad Pro 10.5-inch model

iPad Air - 3rd, 4th and 5th Generation

iPad - 7th, 8th and 9th generations

iPad Mini - 5th and 6th generation

When it comes to MacBooks, it does already come with more powerful power adapters. However, the new 35W chargers are compatible with the MacBook Air with Retina display models launched in 2018 to the latest M2 processor models along with the 12-inch Retina display MacBooks launched between 2015 and 2017.

All of Apple's Watch series and wireless headphones can be charged with the latest dual-port Type-C charger. So, if you're someone who is still using a first-generation Apple Watch or AirPods, you're in luck. If you ever upgrade your devices, you've just saved yourselves some money.

What do I do with my 20W charger?

Now that the new charger has arrived from Apple, I’m confused about what I should do with my 20W charger. While Apple removed the charger from its retail boxes to reduce the carbon footprint, then forced people to use the slow 5W charger that they already had.

In India, anyone who upgraded their iPhones through third-party exchange programs would also need to submit their chargers. This would provide a higher exchange value for the product. In this scenario, users would have to get their own chargers. Again, that choice comes down to either a 5W or 20W charger.

I am all in to get a 35W charger for myself. It would help me charge my iPhone, AirPods Pro, Apple Watch and the 9th generation iPad. But would I do with the 20W charger that could be collecting dust somewhere in the corner of my home? Should I keep it and get an extra cable? Or add it to the pile of e-waste that Apple was trying to avoid?