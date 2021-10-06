Apple Watch Series 7 finally goes official in India

Apple had earlier announced the launch and availability of its latest iPhones and shiny new iPads in India. It had however had not revealed the pricing and availability of the latest Apple Watch Series 7- even though the new Apple Watch was announced globally at the same launch event.

That said, Apple has now not only revealed the retail price of the Apple Watch Series 7 in India but has also stated that the latest smartwatches will start retailing from October 15.

Apple Watch Series 7 price in India and availability

The retail price of the Apple Watch Series 7 in India will start at Rs. 41,900. The watch will be available to pre-book starting October 8 and will be up for grabs starting October 15 from all the Apple authorized retail partners, Apple Stores, Amazon, Flipkart and Apple’s official online store in India.

The Apple Watch Series 7 come in two sizes 41mm and 45mm will be available in Aluminium and Stainless-steel case finishes. While the company is offering the Aluminium finish watch in midnight, starlight, green, and a new blue and (PRODUCT)RED colourways the Stainless-steel finish is available in silver, graphite, and gold stainless steel, along with Apple Watch Edition in titanium and space black titanium.

That said while Apple hasn’t revealed the model-wise pricing of the Apple Watch Series 7, Flipkart might’ve spilt the beans already. According to a teaser by the e-commerce company, the model-wise pricing of the Apple Watch Series 7 with Aluminium finish can be found below.

Apple Watch Series 7 price Size Variant Price 41mm GPS variant Rs 41,900 45mm GPS variant Rs 44,900 41mm GPS + Cellular model Rs 50,900 45mm GPS + Cellular model Rs. 53,900

The 41mm GPS + Cellular version of the Stainless-steel model of the Apple Watch Series 7 is expected to retail at Rs 69,900 onwards and the 45mm GPS + Cellular version is expected to start at Rs 73,900.

Additionally, the Apple Watch SE starts at Rs. 29,900 and Apple Watch Series 3 starts at Rs. 20,900.

The new Apple Watch Series 7 is available in two different size variants – 41mm and 45mm. While the watch comes with an incremental update over the predecessor, it has been delayed substantially after the original launch announcement.

The display on the Apple Watch Series 7 is said to be 70% brighter and comes with support for wireless charging which is at least 33% faster than the Apple Watch Series 6.

Talking about some of the key features, the latest watch comes pre-loaded with WatchOS 8 and has watch faces that take full advantage of the curved display. The watch is IP6X and WR50 certified for water and dust resistance. The Apple Watch Series 7 comes with sensors like an electrical heart sensor and a Blood Oxygen sensor that help measure ECG and more.

