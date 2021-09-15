Apple introduces iPad Mini and iPad 10.2 (2021) – India price, availability, features and more

Apart from the much-awaited iPhone 13 lineup, Apple has introduced a couple of new iPads during its annual launch event. These new tablets include a 9th generation iPad and an iPad Mini with an 8.3-inch display and modern design.

While the new iPad comes equipped with an A13 Bionic chipset that boosts its performance considerably when compared to the previous generation. Even after the update, it remains one of the most affordable iPads in the market.

On the other hand, the new iPad Mini or the iPad mini 6 comes with an 8.3-inch display that is slightly bigger than its predecessor and is powered by the latest A15 Bionic chipset. This tablet also has modern uniform bezels and a squarish design that we’ve seen on other premium iPad from the company.

iPad (2021) - features, specs, and price

iPad 10.2 (2021) price in India Variant Storage Price WiFi Only 64 GB Rs. 30,900 WiFi Only 256 GB Rs. 44,900 WiFi + 4G 64 GB Rs. 42,900 WiFi + 4G 256 GB Rs. 56,900

The 2021 version of the affordable iPad comes with the same display size as its predecessor, however, at its core, the new iPad has the Bionic A13 chipset. To recall, this is the same chipset that was introduced in 2011 and powered iPhone 11 series. Coupled with the chipset, the iPad also has a Neural Engine for enhanced AI performance.

Among the key improvements that the new iPad comes with is the True Tone support that automatically adjusts the colour temperature of the screen based on the ambient lighting. According to Apple, this helps reduce strain on the eyes.

The tablet comes equipped with a single camera at the rear and at the front. While the snapper at the front is a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with 122 degrees field of view and support for the Center Stage feature. The rear camera is an 8-megapixel shooter.

The new iPad comes with support for accessories like a smart keyboard and the first-gen Apple pencil – making it ideal for students who like to take notes and do basic tasks on the go. Unlike the iPhones, the new iPad ships with a charging brick and still supports Apple’s lightning connector. It also retains the touch ID home buttons like the previous generations and runs on iOS 15 out of the box.

The new iPad (2021) is available in Space Grey and Silver colour options and comes in WiFi-only and WiFi_4G connectivity options. The retail price of the new iPad has been set at Rs. 30,900 for the 64GB WiFi-only variant and the 256GB WiFi-only variant is priced at Rs. 44,900.

The Wifi+4G connectivity variant is also available in 64GB and 256GB storage options and is priced at Rs. 42,900 and Rs. 56,900 respectively.

iPad Mini - features, specs, and price

iPad Mini price in India Variant Storage Price WiFi only 64 GB Rs. 46,900 WiFi only 256 GB Rs. 60,900 WiFi + 5G 64 GB Rs 60,900 WiFi + 5G 256 GB Rs. 74,900

The new iPad Mini could easily be called the star of Apple’s launch event yesterday. The new compact tablet comes with an 8.3-inch Retina display with slim bezels, 500 nits of brightness, and an anti-reflective coating. It has a flat edge design that we saw on the iPhone 12 lineup.

Under the hood, the iPad Mini has the all-new A15 Bionic chip from Apple. This new flagship chipset is rated to deliver 80-per cent improved performance over its predecessor and the company claims that the iPad Mini is 40 per cent faster than its predecessor. This tablet has a Touch ID integrated into the power button up top – similar to its flagship siblings.

It comes with a 12-megapixel Ultra-Wide camera with a 122-degree field of view upfront for video calling. Like the new iPad, the iPad Mini also supports Center Stage. While on the back it has a 12-megapixel rear camera that supports Smart HDR as well as 4K video recording.

The new iPad mini comes in four colour options - Space Grey, Pink, Purple and Starlight and is available in both WiFi-only and WiFi+5G connectivity.

The base 64GB variant of WiFi-only iPad Mini is priced at Rs. 46,900 and the 256GB storage variant is available at Rs. 60,900. The WiFi+5G option also has 64GB and 256GB options – priced at Rs 60,900 and Rs. 74,900 respectively. It is available to pre-book now.

