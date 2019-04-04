Apple iPhone XR now starts at Rs 59,900 in India after a price cut of Rs 17,000

Now you can buy the iPhone XR starting at Rs 59,900 in India after Apple slashed the prices by Rs 17,000. This is the second price drop that the XR has received since it was made available in India by the end of October 2018. Earlier this year, Apple had slashed the prices of the iPhone XR in the US by $100 as it faced a slower adoption rate than the earlier generations of iPhone.

Apple will offer a 22% discount on the iPhone XR starting from Friday, April 5 in India. After the price drop, 64GB variant of the iPhone XR will retail at Rs 59,900 while the 128GB and 256GB models have dropped down to Rs 64,900 and Rs 74,900 respectively. As per the updated prices, the top-end model of iPhone XR will now retail at a lesser price than the launch price of the base variant.

In addition, Apple is offering an extra 10% cashback to HDFC Bank debit and credit card holders taking the price further down to Rs 53,900.

Previously, Tim Cook, CEO, Apple had stated that the company was adjusting prices in markets marred with currency fluctuations. Due to the high prices coupled with the 20% import duty fee, Apple's iPhone shipment declined by 25% in Q4 2018 giving it a huge blow in the premium mobile phone segment in India.

To counter this, Apple is gearing up to manufacture the latest iPhone models in India which can further reduce the prices of the phones. At the moment we have no official information about a price drop on other products by Apple but we'll keep you posted in case that happens.

Image Credits: TechRadar