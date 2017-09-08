Apple iPhone day 2017: What's 'Cook'ing?

Apple’s much anticipated iPhone 8 launch is just four days away and there are a lot of expectations from the Cupertino giant this time. One of the reasons for this hype is that this is the 10th anniversary edition of the iPhone, making it much more special.

The iPhone 8 will be announced at 1PM ET / 10:30PM IST on Tuesday, September 12 at the Steve Jobs Theatre, a fitting place to announce the special 10th anniversary edition.

When there is so much anticipation and hype over a device, rumours and leaks are quite normal. In this post, we are going to quickly go over all the rumours, leaks and expectations from the Apple iPhone day 2017.

(Image credit: Apple)

Three new iPhones expected

Apart from the iPhone 8 which will be the premium, the company is also expected to announce the iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus. So far, we expect the iPhone 8 to come with an OLED display along with a TouchID sensor integrated inside the display. If this turns out to be true, the iPhone 8 may come without a capacitive home button.

As reported by various sources, Apple will launch three devices, the premium device will come with an OLED panel and the other two will come with LCD displays of 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch. There is still no confirmation whether the device with the OLED display is the iPhone 8 or the iPhone X and this is something that will be revealed on the launch day.

While some rumours claim of a TouchId sensor integrated inside the display, there are other reports that indicate that the company may replace the TouchID sensor with a facial or iris recognition technology. Some rumours have indicated that Apple may skip the iPhone 8 and launch the iPhone X, to celebrate the 10th anniversary edition of the iPhone.

Some leaked schematics have revealed that the company may ditch horizontal alignment of the dual camera setup and go for vertical alignment, with the LED flash being placed between the two sensors.

Coming to the pricing of the devices, the iPhone 7S and 7S Plus may be priced around $649 and $769 respectively. Additionally, the iPhone 8 may be priced above $1,000, way above the pricing of the iPhones currently available in the market.