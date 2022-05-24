Apple iPhone 14 front-facing camera could support autofocus

Audio player loading…

iPhone 14 lineup is not getting refreshed with new designs on the front but is also reported to come with different hardware as well. Apple has reportedly changed its supplier for its front-facing camera for the next premium smartphone lineup. Moreover, the new camera hardware could also enable autofocus too.

According to a report by ET News, the company has moved its contracts from its Chinese supply chain partner to LG Innotek, a subsidiary of LG Electronics. The company specialises in the manufacture of electronic components like cameras and 3D sensors as well. These will also be more expensive components compared to the previous cameras.

Apple has also decided to make changes to its hardware due to concerns over the quality of the products by its previous suppliers. The company has also changed its mind about categorizing the front-facing camera as a ‘low-end’ component to a ‘high-end’ one. The new hardware was originally meant to make its debut on the iPhone 15 , but it looks like the Cupertino tech giant has fast-tracked its plans.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had hinted back in April that the iPhone 14 series would get new upgrades for the cameras. He added that there would be support for autofocus and a larger aperture.

Few additional benefits

The autofocus support and larger aperture mean that we get two additional benefits. The first is improved video recording for vloggers or anyone who likes to record short media content. After all, Reels and YouTube Short content creators and viewers have increased. Portrait shots and bokeh effects in the video will also be more accurate. Results will also be more impressive with Apple’s next chipset that the company will launch on the iPhone 14 series.

The second improvement is better front-facing camera performance during low-light conditions. While we’ve been used to recording videos from the front-facing camera only during the day, this could well change with the new hardware.

Another possible upgrade might improve the performance of Face ID on the iPhones. After the company introduced the ability to unlock your iPhone with a facemask on, we might see better facial recognition as well.