Apple cuts iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus prices in India by up to Rs. 8300

Apple India has officially reduced the price of its last generation iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus in the country. The latest price cut comes right after the launch of the iPhone 8 and iPhone X. This is not the first time that the iPhone 7 series is receiving a price reduction as just a couple of months ago Apple had announced a rebate due to the implementation of GST.

New Prices of the Apple iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus in India

After the latest price cut, the older iPhones have become cheaper by up to Rs. 8300. Given below is the updated price list of the iPhone 7 line-up.

· Apple iPhone 7 (32 GB): Rs. 49,000 (Rs. 7200 less than the previous price of Rs. 56,200)

· Apple iPhone 7 (128 GB): Rs. 58,000 (Rs. 7200 less than the previous price of Rs. 65,200)

· Apple iPhone 7 Plus (32 GB): Rs. 59,000 (Rs. 8300 less than the previous price of Rs. 67,300)

· Apple iPhone 7 Plus (128 GB): Rs. 68,000 (Rs. 8200 less than the previous price of Rs. 76,200)

It is worth noting that these are just the standard MRPs recommended by Apple for third party resellers. We have already seen various online retailers selling the smartphones at almost Rs. 14,000 to Rs. 15,000 lesser price during offer periods. So, now, you can expect to get even better deals on the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus in India.

At the time of writing this article, the Apple iPhone 7 (32 GB) is available for Rs. 46,650 at Amazon.in and Rs. 47,499 at Flipkart. The other variants are priced as below:

· Apple iPhone 7 (128 GB): Rs. 52,999 @ Amazon, Rs. 55,499 @ Flipkart

· Apple iPhone 7 Plus (32 GB): Rs. 60,355 @ Amazon, Rs. 59,480 @ Flipkart

· Apple iPhone 7 Plus (128 GB): Rs. 67,999 @Flipkart

Alongside the latest price cut, Apple has also announced that the 256 GB variants of the iPhone7 and iPhone 7 Plus are going to be discontinued, leaving behind only the 32 GB and 128 GB versions.