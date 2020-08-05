Apple 27-inch iMac with 5k display - will the Indian audience pay this much?

Apple has refreshed the iMac and iMac Pro in India. Starting at ₹99,990 ($1,335), the iMac comes in two different sizes and brings upgrades like 5K Retina display, higher quality speakers, camera and more.

iMac 27-inch 2020 India Prices & Availability

The 27-inch 5K iMac with Intel Core i5, 256GB SSD is priced at Rs 1,69,900, while the 512GB model is priced at Rs 189,900. The iMac Core i7 variant is priced at Rs 2,19,900.

The 21.5-inch iMac with 256GB is priced at Rs 99,900, 21.5-inch Retina 4K iMac with Intel Core i3 is priced at Rs 1,19,900. The 4K iMac with Core i5 is priced at Rs 1,39,900, while the 5K Retina iMac Pro with Intel Xeon W chipset is priced at Rs 4,64,900.

All of the iMacs will be available at select Apple retail stores from later this month and Apple also said that the iMacs will get the MacOS Big Sur upgrade this fall.

Specifications & Features

The new 27-inch iMac has a 5K Retina display which Apple says has 500 nits of brightness, supports P3 wide color, and has close to 14.7 million pixels. Apple has also added an option nano-texture glass to the new iMac for better viewing, low reflectivity and provide best image quality and contrast.

Under the hood, we now have Intel’s 10th generation six and eight core CPUs and Apple says the new iMac will provide 40% faster 8K ProRes transcode in Final Cut Pro X. Apple has also brought an optional ten-core CPU to 27-inch iMac for the first time which has turbo boost up to 5.0GHz resulting in 65% faster CPU performance.

The new iMacs also come with next-gen AMD graphics featuring RDNA architecture for faster computing. It claims that the new 16GB graphic memory option on the iMac will provide 55% faster graphics performance from the Radeon 5000 series graphics compared to the older Vega 48 on the predecessor.

That’s not all as the new refresh also brings SSDs across the line with speeds upto 3.4Gbps. Users will never be out of storage with the latest 8TB SSD option for the first time which is 4x more than the predecessor's capacity.

For security, Apple’s new T2 security chip provides data encryption and checks for software tampering while it's being loaded to ensure data is safe and secure while it's being accessed. Other features include a 1080p FaceTime camera with tone mapping, exposure control, face detection with the help of T2 chip, high-fidelity speakers with EQ for bass, studio-quality mics.

In addition to 27-inch iMac, Apple also refreshed the lower 21-inch iMac with standard SSD and optional Fusion Drive, and the iMac Pro with standard Intel 10-core Xeon processor and options up to 18 cores, 27-inch 5K display, 256GB quad-channel ECC memory and graphics up to 22 teraflops.