Amazon Prime Day India 2022 special: Amazon starts streaming JugJugg Jeeyo

While announcing its shopping extravaganza, the annual Prime Day in India, Amazon had said that it would have two big surprise releases on its platform. It did not divulge any other details.

And just a couple of days back, it came to light that the R Madhavan's big hit Rocketry: The Nambi Effect will stream from July 26. It was thought to be one of the two releases. And from today, the streamer has started streaming the family comedy JugJugg Jeeyo. The movie, which released in theatres on June 24, is said to be still doing well at the box-office. The film has collected over Rs 100 crore in its theatrical run so far.

JugJugg Jeeyo did well in theatres

JugJugg Jeeyo stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor in the leads, and is directed by Raj Mehta. Set in Patiala, Punjab, the film's story is a sentimental and fun ride into a family that is going through relationship crisis. Kiara Advani plays the role of Varun Dhawan's wife. Maniesh Paul plays her brother while Anil Kapoor plays the duo's father with Neetu Kapoor as his wife. The story revolves around both Varun and Anil's characters trying to separate from their respective wives but not approving of each other's decisions.

"JugJugg Jeeyo has been a fantastic experience, all thanks to the amazing cast, team and the love the film has received from the audience," Varun Dhawan said and added: "Playing Kuldeep Saini was challenging but fruitful. It is a character that I’ve never played before, and thus it holds a special place in my heart. The film witnessed a very successful run at the box office and now I’m delighted that starting today, viewers can enjoy JugJugg Jeeyo from the comfort of their homes on Amazon Prime Video."

"It’s great to see this out-and-out family entertainer win so many hearts! The film is a testament that good stories will always resonate with audiences," Anil Kapoor said.

