Amazon original series 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11' to stream from Sept 9

The much-delayed series Mumbai Diaries 26/11, which was originally supposed to stream in March 2021, was today announced to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 9, 2021.

Directed by Nikkhil Advani and Nikhil Gonsalves, the Amazon original series centered on the medical community that rose to the occasion in the immediate aftermath of the heinous terror attacks that Mumbai was witness to on the fateful night of November 26, 2008.

The trailer of the series was launched as back as November last year.

A medical thriller with a ticking heart

Though the story setting is real, the series is a fictionalised depiction of events that unfold in the Emergency Room of a government hospital. The stories explore the challenges faced by the medical staff as well as other first responders across the city of Mumbai in dealing with the crisis that had no precedence.

Mumbai Diaries 26/11 features, among others, Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satyajeet Dubey, Natasha Bharadwaj, Mrunmayee Deshpande and Prakash Belawadi.

Amazon Prime Video, ever since it amped up its India content, has had good success. Its recent web series The Family Man -Season 2 and the Vidya Balan starrer Sherni are blockbusters, to use a mainstream description.

In Bollywood, Amazon Prime Video is producing an Akshay Kumar film Ram Setu, and is also currently making Shahid Kapoor's debut into digital space through a web series.

Amazon Prime Video recently had an 8-day film extravaganza for its Prime Day.

In the Prime Video app, Prime members can download episodes on their mobile devices and tablets and watch anywhere offline at no additional cost.