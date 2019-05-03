Amazon India Summer Sale 2019: Best deals and offers on smartphones

Amazon India is hosting Summer Sale starting May 4 with offers and discounts on products across various categories. The sale will go on till May 7. Amazon Prime members are eligible for early access to the deals which is already live on the e-commerce platform.

During the course of this three-day sale (four, if you’re a Prime subscriber), Amazon offers 10% flat discount on SBI Credit and Debit cards. Additionally, there is a No Cost EMI option on 10 crores + products if paying via Credit/Debit cards.

Amazon is offering upto 40% off on phones and accessories with exchange offers and lowest ever prices on some smartphones. Electronic goods like cameras, laptops, headphones, speakers and smartwatches will offer upto 55% discount across the category. Home and Kitchen appliances category will see upto 30% - 60% discount during the Summer Sale while televisions will be up for grabs at upto 50% off. Video games and consoles will attract upto 50% off across category.

Best deals and offers on smartphones

OnePlus 6T (8GB RAM) @ Rs 32,999 (discount of Rs 9,000) With the launch of the OnePlus 7 series on the horizon, the OnePlus 6T has received a discount of Rs 9,000 on Amazon India and is available at its lowest price since launch. The model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is up for sale at Rs 32,999, while the 256GB storage variant is up for grabs at Rs 36,999. At that price, the 256GB variant is a value for money offering and the 6T remains one of the better premium phones under Rs 40,000. Additionally, the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition is also up for sale but buyers will have to shelve Rs 46,999 for the special variant with 10GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro @ Rs 9,999 (discount of Rs 3,500) During the Amazon India Summer Sale, Redmi 6 Pro will be up for grabs starting at Rs 8,499 for the variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage. The top-end variant with 4GB of RAM will also be discounted and will be available at Rs 9,999.

Xiaomi Mi A2 starting at @ Rs 10,999 (discount of Rs 6,500) One of the bestselling Xiaomi smartphones, the Mi A2 has undergone massive price cuts recently. Amazon India is offering the base model of Mi A2 with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage at Rs 10,999. That's a flat discount of Rs 6,500 from its original price of Rs 17,499. Likewise, the topmost model of the Mi A2 with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at Rs 14,999 during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy S10 @ Rs 61,900 (extra Rs 6,000 off on exchange) Samsung's flagship phone of the year, the Galaxy S10 will be on discount during the Amazon India Summer Sale and can be bought for Rs 66,900. It's a discount of Rs 4,100 with an additional Rs 6,000 off on exchange of old smartphones. The second model with 512GB of storage has also received a price drop and will be available for Rs 84,900 as opposed to its original selling price of Rs 92,000. Both the variants come in white, black and blue colour options.

Samsung Galaxy M20 @ Rs 9,990 ( discount of Rs 1,300) The recently launched Samsung Galaxy M20 is on discount for the first time during the Amazon India Summer Sale. The entry-level phone by Samsung is being offered at a 12% discount and starts at Rs 9,990 for the variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage. As for the 4GB RAM variant with 64GB of storage, its priced at Rs 11,990.